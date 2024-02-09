The road to the Super Bowl ends on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For the first time ever, Las Vegas will be hosting a Super Bowl, and more Americans than ever will be placing a bet on the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to make history on Sunday when they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs will try to become the first team to become back-to-back Super Bowl Champions in 19 years. While the San Francisco 49ers attempt to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CT. The game will be covered by CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo as lead announcers. The Apple Music Halftime show will star Usher, who is set to make a return to music after dropping his new album just days before the Super Bowl.

Find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Louisiana

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 is projected to be a close, low-scoring game between two of the NFL’s top three defenses. A -130 betting favorite on the moneyline, San Francisco comes into Las Vegas favored by two points. Meanwhile, the Chiefs own +120 odds to win the Super Bowl, which is projected for 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

With the way that the 49ers’ run defense has been playing during the postseason, it might be worth taking a look at Isiah Pacheco to win the MVP Award. Pacheco has found himself more involved in the Kansas City offense down the stretch of the season. He’s scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games while finishing with over 20 touches five times during that span. Pacheco also had two 100-yard rushing games late in the regular season and has scored in all three Chiefs’ playoff games. At +2500 odds, it’s hard not to like the value we’re getting here. Bet on Isiah Pacheco to win Super Bowl MVP (+2500) at BetOnline.