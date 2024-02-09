Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Maine

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy

Super Bowl LVIII features the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Maine residents looking to place a wager can do it legally on one of the two online sportsbooks. The only downside is these books offer fewer props than the top offshore sportsbooks. NFL fans looking to bet with an offshore sportsbook can earn up to $5,000 in bonuses if they sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Maine and claim free bets through offshore sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Kickoff between the 49ers and Chiefs is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. For a record 22nd time, CBS will broadcast the game. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore will be on the call live from the stadium. 

Music fans will want to tune in for the halftime show to see Usher perform. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Maine

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Maine

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The San Francisco 49ers are a 2-point favorite heading into Super Bowl Sunday. The 49ers have yet to be an underdog this season. The 49ers’ and Chiefs moneyline values are -130 and +110, respectively. The total is set at 47.5 points. The 49ers and Chiefs met in Super Bowl LIV, with Kansas City winning 31-20.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: SF (-130)
  • Total: Over 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Deebo Samuel Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-126)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+140)
  • MVP: Brock Purdy (+225) 
  • Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)
  • National Anthem: Who will be shown first during the National Anthem – Andy Reid or Kyle Shanahan? – Reid (-130)
  • Halftime Show: Will Usher be wearing sunglasses on first appearance? Yes (-250)
  • Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift To double high-5 a member of the box – Yes (-100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+225)

Can Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, complete his Cinderella Story and win the Super Bowl? Since becoming the 49ers stater, Purdy is 17-4 in the regular season and 4-1 in the postseason. The one playoff loss came in the 2023 NFC Championship when Purdy exited the game on the first drive with a shoulder injury.

All postseason, Purdy has come up with big plays in the fourth quarter to propel the 49ers to victory. The same thing must happen for San Francisco to win the Super Bowl. The key will be Purdy’s legs. His 48 yards against the Lions were integral in the 49ers’ second-half comeback.

Bet on Brock Purdy (+225) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Brock Purdy (+225)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

