Super Bowl 2024 will be hosted in Las Vegas for the first time ever as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. While sports betting in Maryland is legal, NFL fans will only have a limited number of props at their disposal this weekend.

For NFL fans who want the total Super Bowl betting experience, offshore sportsbooks are the best route to go for props betting with odds for Taylor Swift props, the national anthem, the coin toss, the halftime show, and more. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Maryland and claim bonus cash for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Maryland

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Maryland

Best Maryland Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The countdown to Super Bowl LVIII is almost over. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to kick off on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised by CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo covering the action from the broadcast booth.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and the NFL has pulled out all the stops for entertainment with some of the music industry’s biggest performers taking center stage. Before kickoff, Reba McEntire will perform the National Anthem while Usher will headline the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find out more details about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The oddsmakers are predicting a close matchup in Las Vegas this weekend. San Francisco is a slim 2.0-point favorite with -130 odds to win Super Bowl 2024. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game at +120 odds. The total is projected for just 47.5 points, which is a fairly low number for the big game. When these two teams met in Super Bowl LIV, they combined for 51 points in a 30-21 victory for the Chiefs.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+250)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+250)

When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl MVP Award, quarterbacks are generally the safest pick. A QB has won the award 13 times over the past 20 years (65%) and there’s a good chance of that trend repeating in Super Bowl 2024. Despite the Chiefs coming in as an underdog, Patrick Mahomes is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP at +140.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy is set at +250 odds to take home the award. With San Francisco favored to win the game, it might be worth taking a chance on Purdy in the MVP market. At +250 odds, he offers some added value compared to a 49ers’ moneyline victory. Purdy has also shaken the game manager label by securing comeback victories in each of San Francisco’s first two playoff games on the road to the Super Bowl. Look for Purdy to perform well against a strong Kansas City defense and take the 49ers’ QB to win Super Bowl MVP (+250) at BetOnline.