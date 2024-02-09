The 2024 NFL season is coming to a close as Super Bowl LVIII is set to kickoff on Sunday and NFL fans are already racing to place their bets on the big game. Sports betting in Massachusetts is legal, meaning NFL fans can access some of the top online sportsbooks. However, legal betting apps are unable to offer bets that are not tied to the box score. That means FanDuel and DraftKings won’t be able to wager on props for the national anthem, halftime show, and more. NFL fans can still cash in on these fun bets by visiting one of the top offshore betting sites, where they can find prop bets on anything from Taylor Swift to the tailgate party or postgame show. To learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Massachusetts and find the best prop bets, scroll down below.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

For the first time, Las Vegas will be hosting a Super Bowl. It’ll mark the third year in a row that the Big Game will played in the Western United States. CBS will nationally televise the game with kickoff beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet again for the second time in four years. The showdown will feature all-star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy. The Chiefs will look to win their third Super Bowl in five years while the 49ers look to win their first under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Find out more about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Massachusetts

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Nearly all of the chatter during Super Bowl week has surrounded the two starting quarterbacks in Sunday’s game. For Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, the accolades and attention is deserved. However, the storyline for the Super Bowl could be different, as two of the NFL’s top defenses come together in Las Vegas. The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring game with the total set at just 47.5 points.

San Francisco comes into Allegiant Stadium as a 2.0-point favorites with -130 odds on the moneyline. Meanwhile, Kansas City will be the underdog in Super Bowl LVIII at +120 odds to repeat as champions.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brandon Aiyuk (+6600)

This game will bring together two of the league’s top-scoring defenses, so neither quarterback may put up outstanding numbers on Sunday. Instead, another player might have to emerge as a potential MVP candidate. That means a potential longshot could win the award in 2024.

A wide receiver has won the Super Bowl MVP award twice in the past five years and Brandon Aiyuk looks like a strong candidate to continue that trend. Aiyuk had a miraculous catch in the NFC Championship that swung the momentum against the Detroit Lions. He’s been coming up big all season for the 49ers too. In fact, he led San Francisco with 1,342 receiving yards and had seven 100-yard games during the regular season.

With all of the attention on McCaffrey and Samuel, Aiyuk could emerge as a sleeper candidate, especially if he has a big game against the Chiefs’ secondary. Bet on Brandon Aiyuk to win Super Bowl MVP (+6600) at BetOnline.