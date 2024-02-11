With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Super Bowl 2024 is expected to break records for viewership and betting handle this year. One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is viewing all of the prop bets available when betting online. Unfortunately, the top Michigan sportsbooks cannot offer odds for exotic Super Bowl props, including bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, or the halftime show.

Instead, NFL fans who want to cash in on the best Super Bowl 2024 props will have to place their bets with an offshore sportsbook.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Michigan and find the best props bets for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Michigan

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

After a long NFL season, the road to the Super Bowl comes to an end as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. History is going to be made in Vegas as the Chiefs look to become the first team to win back-to-back champions since 2005. At the same time, Brock Purdy looks to give the San Francisco 49ers their first championship since 1995. If the 49ers win, Purdy will become the second youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be televised by CBS as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be announcers for the game.

Find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers have been the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl for the better part of the season and that hasn’t changed despite drawing a rematch versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City will enter the Super Bowl as underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game. San Francisco is favored by 2.0 points with -130 odds on the moneyline while Kansas City offers slightly more value at +120.

Unfortunately for the oddsmakers, betting against Mahomes hasn’t been wise. Since he’s joined the NFL, Mahomes has been an underdog 13 times. He owns a 10-3 overall record with an 11-1-1 record against the spread in those games, the best mark of any QB with at least 10 starts.

The total for Super Bowl 2024 is set relatively low at 47.5 points. The last time these two teams met in the big game, the Chiefs came out with a narrow 31-20 victory.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

Travis Kelce has been slowly picking things up since the start of the playoffs. Over his last three games, he’s finished with more than 70 yards in every game and is coming off of a 116-yard performance in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce has also scored three times in his last two games after finishing with just five touchdowns during the regular season, a sign that he may finally trending in the right direction. With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Kelce could have another big game. What better way to end off the Kelce-Swift romance than with a Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP award? Bet on Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+700) at BetOnline.