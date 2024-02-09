With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Super Bowl 2024 is expected to break records for viewership and betting handle this year. One of the best parts about the Super Bowl is viewing all of the prop bets available when betting online. Unfortunately, the top Michigan sportsbooks cannot offer odds for exotic Super Bowl props, including bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, or the halftime show.

Instead, NFL fans who want to cash in on the best Super Bowl 2024 props will have to place their bets with an offshore sportsbook. Luckily, the best offshore betting sites welcome Michigan residents by offering over $5,000 in free bets and bonus cash for Super Bowl LVIII.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Michigan and find the best props bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

After a long NFL season, the road to the Super Bowl comes to an end as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. History is going to be made in Vegas as the Chiefs look to become the first team to win back-to-back champions since 2005. At the same time, Brock Purdy looks to give the San Francisco 49ers their first championship since 1995. If the 49ers win, Purdy will become the second youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl will be televised by CBS as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be announcers for the game.

Find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Michigan

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Michigan

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers have been the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl for the better part of the season and that hasn’t changed despite drawing a rematch versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City will enter the Super Bowl as underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game. San Francisco is favored by 2.0 points with -130 odds on the moneyline while Kansas City offers slightly more value at +120.

Unfortunately for the oddsmakers, betting against Mahomes hasn’t been wise. Since he’s joined the NFL, Mahomes has been an underdog 13 times. He owns a 10-3 overall record with an 11-1-1 record against the spread in those games, the best mark of any QB with at least 10 starts.

The total for Super Bowl 2024 is set relatively low at 47.5 points. The last time these two teams met in the big game, the Chiefs came out with a narrow 31-20 victory.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

Travis Kelce has been slowly picking things up since the start of the playoffs. Over his last three games, he’s finished with more than 70 yards in every game and is coming off of a 116-yard performance in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce has also scored three times in his last two games after finishing with just five touchdowns during the regular season, a sign that he may finally trending in the right direction. With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Kelce could have another big game. What better way to end off the Kelce-Swift romance than with a Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl MVP award? Bet on Travis Kelce to win Super Bowl MVP (+700) at BetOnline.