Super Bowl 2024 will feature a pair of familiar foes as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for battle versus the San Francisco 49ers. Lawmakers dropped the ball on passing a bill to legalize sports betting in Minnesota this year but that doesn’t mean NFL fans have to miss out on the action.

Many NFL fans will drive to nearby casinos in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin to place bets on the big game but there’s a better way to have some skin in the game. With the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the top online sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in bonus cash to new members who sign up. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Minnesota and claim free bets for the Chiefs vs 49ers.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers and Chiefs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST. CBS will broadcast the game on TV with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo set as the lead commentators for the game.

Super Bowl 2024 will also feature a star-studded lineup of performers both before the game and during the Pepsi Halftime Show. Reba McEntire will be called upon to sing the national anthem. Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful” while 8x Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will headline the halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Minnesota

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Minnesota

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Sunday’s showdown at Allegiant Stadium will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch. These two teams met in 2020 with the Chiefs emerging victorious 31-20 in a scrappy game.

This year, San Francisco will come into the big game favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers enter as 2.0-point favorites with -130 odds on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are in a familiar position after being underdogs in both the Divisional Round and AFC Championship. Kansas City opens as +110 underdogs in Super Bowl 2024 but that actually might turn out to be a good thing for the Chiefs’ chances of winning the game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unbeatable with the odds stacked against him. In 12 career starts as an underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 overall with an all-time best 11-1-1 record against the spread in those contests.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+125)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+125)

You can never count out Patrick Mahomes. The two-time Super Bowl MVP has guided the Chiefs to back-to-back wins as an underdog in the NFL Playoffs and he’ll have to do it again on Sunday. The Chiefs enter Las Vegas as 2.0-point underdogs against the 49ers.

The odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP award once again, Mahomes will need to have a big game if the Chiefs are going to be able to pull off the upset. He’s 9-3 as an underdog during his NFL career, the best mark ever of any QB with at least 10 starts. Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+125) to win the Super Bowl MVP award.