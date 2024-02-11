Super Bowl 2024 will be live from Las Vegas on Sunday for the first time ever and Americans are lining up at their favorite sportsbooks to place their bets. Over 67.8 million American adults will place a friendly wager on the big game in 2024, and since sports betting in Mississippi is only legal at in-person sportsbooks, NFL fans could have to wait a while before cashing in on their picks. Instead, there is another way for football fans to have some skin in the game. The best offshore betting sites are handing out up to $5,000 in bonuses for new members who sign up for an account before the Super Bowl. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Mississippi and what the best sports betting sites have to offer for the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Mississippi

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Mississippi

Best Mississippi Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will be the announcers for the game while Bill Vinovich will lead the officiating crew. To kick off the action, Reba McEntire will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and Post Malone will perform “America is Beautiful”. Then, Usher will take the stage at halftime for the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find a quick breakdown of the Super Bowl date, time, location, odds and more below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

San Francisco and Kansas City are meeting in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. In Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs prevailed 31-20. This time around, Kansas City will attempt to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since 2005.

In order to accomplish the feat, they will have to beat the odds and win as underdogs for the third consecutive game. Kansas City will enter Allegiant Stadium as 2.0-point underdogs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs own +120 odds to win the Super Bowl while the 49ers are -130 favorites on the moneyline. The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring affair in the big game with the total projected for just 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+250)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+250)

The Chiefs might be underdogs but Patrick Mahomes is the runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP award at +140 odds. That means there should be some added value on Purdy, who comes in second on the odds board at +250.

Purdy has shed the label of game manager leading up to the Super Bowl and he will need to be spectacular for San Francisco to dethrone the defending champs. A quarterback has won the Super Bowl MVP award 13 times over the past 20 seasons (65%).

Purdy has had some huge games this year, throwing for three or more touchdowns on five different occasions. Look for Purdy to have a big game go from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Bet on Brock Purdy (+250) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.