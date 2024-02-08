Super Bowl 2024 will be live from Las Vegas on Sunday for the first time ever and Americans are lining up at their favorite sportsbooks to place their bets. Over 67.8 million American adults will place a friendly wager on the big game in 2024, and since sports betting in Mississippi is only legal at in-person sportsbooks, NFL fans could have to wait a while before cashing in on their picks. Instead, there is another way for football fans to have some skin in the game. The best offshore betting sites are handing out up to $5,000 in bonuses for new members who sign up for an account before the Super Bowl. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Mississippi and what the best sports betting sites have to offer for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST on CBS. Tony Romo and Jim Nantz will be the announcers for the game while Bill Vinovich will lead the officiating crew. To kick off the action, Reba McEntire will sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and Post Malone will perform “America is Beautiful”. Then, Usher will take the stage at halftime for the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find a quick breakdown of the Super Bowl date, time, location, odds and more below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Mississippi

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

San Francisco and Kansas City are meeting in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. In Super Bowl LIV, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs prevailed 31-20. This time around, Kansas City will attempt to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since 2005.

In order to accomplish the feat, they will have to beat the odds and win as underdogs for the third consecutive game. Kansas City will enter Allegiant Stadium as 2.0-point underdogs in Las Vegas. The Chiefs own +120 odds to win the Super Bowl while the 49ers are -130 favorites on the moneyline. The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring affair in the big game with the total projected for just 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+250)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+250)

The Chiefs might be underdogs but Patrick Mahomes is the runaway favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP award at +140 odds. That means there should be some added value on Purdy, who comes in second on the odds board at +250.

Purdy has shed the label of game manager leading up to the Super Bowl and he will need to be spectacular for San Francisco to dethrone the defending champs. A quarterback has won the Super Bowl MVP award 13 times over the past 20 seasons (65%).

Purdy has had some huge games this year, throwing for three or more touchdowns on five different occasions. Look for Purdy to have a big game go from Mr. Irrelevant to Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. Bet on Brock Purdy (+250) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.