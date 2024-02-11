For now, the Missouri sports betting market is on hold after the latest sports wagering bill did not hold up in court. Even though regulated sports betting could still be approved in Missouri by next year, several NFL fans will drive to neighboring states to place a friendly wager on Super Bowl 2024.

Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas all offer legal online sports betting. However, Missouri residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to back the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Instead, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming NFL fans from Missouri with free bets and bonus cash for signing up ahead of the Super Bowl.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri and claim up to $5,000 in free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri

Best Missouri Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. This matchup will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, as Kansas City attempts to win it all for the third time in five years. In 2020, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

CBS will be broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2024. Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is set to perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find the Super Bowl 2024 date, kickoff time, TV channel, and more below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers will enter Las Vegas as two-point favorites over two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Some sportsbooks, including FanDuel, have already moved the betting line to -2.5 in favor of San Francisco. Last time out, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Mahomes went on to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

On the moneyline, the 49ers are -126 betting favorites while the Chiefs enter as +106 underdogs to win their third Super Bowl since 2020. Mahomes has been unstoppable as an underdog throughout his career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in those games. Most recently, he was a +130 and +140 underdog versus the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, indicating that the oddsmakers are expecting a fairly high-scoring game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC -2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

For bettors who believe the Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl, there is almost no value in backing Mahomes in the MVP race. Instead, the best value bet might be Isiah Pacheco (+2500), who has a chance to make a significant impact in Super Bowl 2024.

San Francisco’s defense has struggled against the run during its run to the Super Bowl. The 49ers’ defense gave up 136 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers and 182 in the NFC Championship versus the Detroit Lions.

Pacheco has scored eight touchdowns over his past seven games, including one in every Chiefs’ playoff game. He’s also played a bigger role in the passing game during that span, making him one of the players to keep an eye on in the Super Bowl MVP race.

Take Isiah Pacheco to win the Super Bowl MVP award (+2500) at BetOnline by clicking below.