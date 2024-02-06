For now, the Missouri sports betting market is on hold after the latest sports wagering bill did not hold up in court. Even though regulated sports betting could still be approved in Missouri by next year, several NFL fans will drive to neighboring states to place a friendly wager on Super Bowl 2024.

Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas all offer legal online sports betting. However, Missouri residents don’t have to drive to the nearest casino to back the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Instead, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming NFL fans from Missouri with free bets and bonus cash for signing up ahead of the Super Bowl.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri and claim up to $5,000 in free bets at the top online sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday. This matchup will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, as Kansas City attempts to win it all for the third time in five years. In 2020, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the first time.

CBS will be broadcasting the Super Bowl in 2024. Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem and eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is set to perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find the Super Bowl 2024 date, kickoff time, TV channel, and more below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Missouri

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 will be a Super Bowl LIV rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers will enter Las Vegas as two-point favorites over two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Some sportsbooks, including FanDuel, have already moved the betting line to -2.5 in favor of San Francisco. Last time out, the Chiefs prevailed 31-20, as Mahomes went on to win his first Lombardi Trophy.

On the moneyline, the 49ers are -126 betting favorites while the Chiefs enter as +106 underdogs to win their third Super Bowl since 2020. Mahomes has been unstoppable as an underdog throughout his career, going 10-1-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall in those games. Most recently, he was a +130 and +140 underdog versus the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, indicating that the oddsmakers are expecting a fairly high-scoring game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC -2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

For bettors that believe the Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl, there is almost no value in backing Mahomes in the MVP race. Instead, the best value bet might be Isiah Pacheco (+2500), who has a chance to make a significant impact in Super Bowl 2024.

San Francisco’s defense has struggled against the run during it’s run to the Super Bowl. The 49ers’ defense gave up 136 rushing yards to the Green Bay Packers and 182 in the NFC Championship versus the Detroit Lions.

Pacheco has scored eight touchdowns over his past seven games, including one in every Chiefs’ playoff game. He’s also played a bigger role in the passing game during that span, making him one of the players to keep an eye on in the Super Bowl MVP race.

