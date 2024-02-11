For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be in Las Vegas in 2024 and a record-breaking number of Americans will be placing a bet on the big game. The American Gaming Association estimates that 67.8 million people will bet on Super Bowl 2024 either online or at their favorite sportsbook or casino. In Montana, sports betting is only legal in-person at local casinos. Instead of waiting in line to place a bet on Super Bowl Sunday, residents can sign up with one of the top offshore sportsbooks and place a bet from anywhere using a laptop or mobile device. Read on to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Montana and claim free bets for the biggest game of the year.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Montana

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Montana

Best Montana Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

CBS will televise the Super Bowl in 2024 with the game scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will join play-by-by analyst Jim Nantz in the booth in Las Vegas, as the San Francisco 49ers get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Find all of the details that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below, including information about the national anthem, halftime show, betting odds, and more.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The oddsmakers have picked the San Francisco 49ers as favorites by the slimmest of margins in Super Bowl 2024. The 49ers are favored by just two points and own -130 odds on the moneyline compared to +120 odds for the Chiefs. With two of the top three defenses in the NFL facing off on Sunday, Super Bowl LVIII is only projected for 47.5 points, which is a fairly low number of the big game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

It’s hard not to like Isiah Pacheco’s chances of winning the Super Bowl MVP. At +2500 odds at BetOnline, Pacheco is considered a longshot to win the award but he has a few things working in his favor.

The Chiefs’ running back has been more involved in the offense down the stretch of the regular season. In fact, he’s scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games and has hit pay dirt in each of Kansas City’s three playoff contests. Pacheco will also be up against a vulnerable 49ers’ run defense that has given up over 100 yards in each of its last two games.

After surrendering over 100 yards to Aaron Jones in the Divisional Round, the 49ers gave up 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. If Kansas City is going to win on Sunday, Pacheco will likely need to play a big role and he’s worth a shot at this price.

