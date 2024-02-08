For the first time ever, the Super Bowl will be in Las Vegas in 2024 and a record-breaking number of Americans will be placing a bet on the big game. The American Gaming Association estimates that 67.8 million people will bet on Super Bowl 2024 either online or at their favorite sportsbook or casino. In Montana, sports betting is only legal in-person at local casinos. Instead of waiting in line to place a bet on Super Bowl Sunday, residents can sign up with one of the top offshore sportsbooks and place a bet from anywhere using a laptop or mobile device. Read on to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Montana and claim free bets for the biggest game of the year.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

CBS will televise the Super Bowl in 2024 with the game scheduled to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo will join play-by-by analyst Jim Nantz in the booth in Las Vegas, as the San Francisco 49ers get set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Find all of the details that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below, including information about the national anthem, halftime show, betting odds, and more.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Montana

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The oddsmakers have picked the San Francisco 49ers as favorites by the slimmest of margins in Super Bowl 2024. The 49ers are favored by just two points and own -130 odds on the moneyline compared to +120 odds for the Chiefs. With two of the top three defenses in the NFL facing off on Sunday, Super Bowl LVIII is only projected for 47.5 points, which is a fairly low number of the big game.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

It’s hard not to like Isiah Pacheco’s chances of winning the Super Bowl MVP. At +2500 odds at BetOnline, Pacheco is considered a longshot to win the award but he has a few things working in his favor.

The Chiefs’ running back has been more involved in the offense down the stretch of the regular season. In fact, he’s scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games and has hit pay dirt in each of Kansas City’s three playoff contests. Pacheco will also be up against a vulnerable 49ers’ run defense that has given up over 100 yards in each of its last two games.

After surrendering over 100 yards to Aaron Jones in the Divisional Round, the 49ers gave up 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in a win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game. If Kansas City is going to win on Sunday, Pacheco will likely need to play a big role and he’s worth a shot at this price.

