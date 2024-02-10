With Super Bowl Bowl LVIII on Sunday, over 68 million Americans are preparing to make a bet. Sports betting is legal in Nebraska. However, it must be done in person since online sports betting is unavailable. For some Nebraska residents, driving to a retail location is not an option. Luckily, top offshore sportsbooks are online and giving up to $5,000 in bonuses if users sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Nebraska and claim free bets through offshore sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on February 11, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call.

Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show. Meanwhile, three songs will be performed in the pregame.

Reba McEntire – National Anthem

Post Malone – “America the Beautiful”

Andra Day – “Lift Every Voice and Sing”

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Nebraska

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-point underdogs in this matchup. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year as underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. Can Kansas City make it two in a row? San Francisco will try to end their 29-year Super Bowl drought. The moneyline values for the Chiefs and 49ers are +110 and -130, respectively. The sportsbooks expect a low-scoring game, with the total set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Deebo Samuel Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-126)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+140)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+145)

Coin Toss: Will the team that wins the coin toss win the game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots – Black (+250)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage – Usher video montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: How long after kickoff Taylor Swift is shown Game Clock – Under 7.5 Minutes (-175)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+145)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a great chance to win his third Super Bowl MVP on Sunday. In his previous three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes is 2-1, throwing for 738 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. Mahomes greatest strength is his ability to make the right play when it matters most. If the Chiefs win, Mahomes is the favorite to win MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+145) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+145)