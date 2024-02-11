The road to Super Bowl 2024 ends in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Nevada is home to some of the most popular sportsbooks but residents still have to be near a casino to place their bets on the big game.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Nevada

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl 2024 will be the first-ever Super Bowl to be hosted in Las Vegas.

CBS will broadcast the big game this year with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. PST. There will also be some big time performances as part of the entertainment. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem while recording artist Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The San Francisco 49ers enter Allegiant Stadium as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers are slim two-point favorites with -130 odds on the moneyline while the Chiefs offer more value with +110 odds to win the game. The oddsmakers have also set the total for Super Bowl LVIII at 47.5 points.

Despite coming in as the underdog, Kansas City will try to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unstoppable with his back against the wall, going 9-3 as an underdog with an 11-1-1 record against the spread. Of course, the Chiefs were underdogs in both the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game before upending the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

If the early betting lines are any indication, the sharp money has been pouring in on the 49ers. Over 80 percent of the public has backed the Chiefs on the moneyline. Kansas City has attracted more than 70 percent of the money wagered on both the point spread and moneyline, yet the oddsmakers have not moved the lines.

If the 49ers go on to win the game, there's a strong chance that Brock Purdy will be crowned Super Bowl MVP. In fact, quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the MVP conversation. QBs represent 10 of the last 14 winners and 32 of the 57 winners overall. At +220 odds, Purdy offers some added value for bettors who want to back San Francisco to win the Lombardi Trophy.