How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Nevada

Gia Nguyen
The road to Super Bowl 2024 ends in Las Vegas, Nevada, as the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Nevada is home to some of the most popular sportsbooks but residents still have to be near a casino to place their bets on the big game.

Instead, NFL fans can bet from anywhere, including the comfort of their own homes, with the top online sportsbooks. Nevada residents can sign up, claim free bonus cash, and start betting on Super Bowl 2024 within a few short minutes.

Below, we’ll uncover how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Nevada and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl 2024 will be the first-ever Super Bowl to be hosted in Las Vegas.

CBS will broadcast the big game this year with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. PST. There will also be some big time performances as part of the entertainment. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem while recording artist Post Malone will sing “America the Beautiful”. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Nevada

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Nevada

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The San Francisco 49ers enter Allegiant Stadium as the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl. The 49ers are slim two-point favorites with -130 odds on the moneyline while the Chiefs offer more value with +110 odds to win the game. The oddsmakers have also set the total for Super Bowl LVIII at 47.5 points.

Despite coming in as the underdog, Kansas City will try to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unstoppable with his back against the wall, going 9-3 as an underdog with an 11-1-1 record against the spread. Of course, the Chiefs were underdogs in both the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship Game before upending the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to punch their ticket to Las Vegas.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -126 +106 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)
  • Moneyline: SF -120
  • Total: Under 57.5
  • Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)
  • MVP: Brock Purdy (+2200)
  • Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)
  • National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds
  • Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)
  • Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

If the early betting lines are any indication, the sharp money has been pouring in on the 49ers. Over 80 percent of the public has backed the Chiefs on the moneyline. Kansas City has attracted more than 70 percent of the money wagered on both the point spread and moneyline, yet the oddsmakers have not moved the lines.

If the 49ers go on to win the game, there’s a strong chance that Brock Purdy will be crowned Super Bowl MVP. In fact, quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the MVP conversation. QBs represent 10 of the last 14 winners and 32 of the 57 winners overall. At +220 odds, Purdy offers some added value for bettors who want to back San Francisco to win the Lombardi Trophy. Bet on Brock Purdy (+220) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking the button below.

Super Bowl MVP: Brock Purdyl (+220)
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
