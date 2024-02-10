Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. Many Americans are gearing up to place a wager on the game. New Hampshire is one of the states where sports betting is legal. However, there is only one online sportsbook available. If you’re looking for more options, consider using top offshore sportsbooks, giving up to $5,000 in bonuses if users sign up before the Super Bowl. Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in New Hampshire and claim free bets through offshore sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The game will be played inside Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call.

The Apple Music Halftime Show will be headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist, Usher. Before the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. Post Malone and Andra Day will sing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in New Hampshire

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in New Hampshire

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

For the 20th time this season, the 49ers enter the game as favorites. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs. The 49ers are -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. The total is set at 47.5. Kansas City has been the best team to the under all season at 14-6.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-126)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+400)

Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots – Black (+250)

Halftime Show: Type of necklace on Usher’s first appearance – Ball Chain (+200)

Taylor Swift: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelece to be shown kissing on Feb 11 – No (-115)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+400)

The 49ers’ best offensive weapon is Christian McCaffrey. If San Francisco wants to end their Super Bowl drought, McCaffrey must have a productive game. The star running back scored 21 touchdowns in the regular season, with four in his last two playoff games. If McCaffrey adds two more touchdowns on Sunday and the Niners win, CMC could become the first running back to win Super Bowl MVP since Terell Davis in 1998.

Bet on Christian McCaffrey (+400) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+400)