We are now just hours away from the big game, as Super Bowl 2024 is set to kick off on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sports bettors from around the country are getting in on this year’s action, which features the usual immense number of proposition bets and other wagering options.

For residents of New Jersey, betting on the big game shouldn’t be a problem. Sports gambling has been legal in the state for some time, as it was passed into law back about a decade ago. There are options for bettors, as both retail and online options are available, such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars.

But there is always the option of offshore betting too, which could provide some attractive bonuses. For example, at BetOnline, residents of New Jersey are eligible to sign up and claim up to $5,000 in bonus bets for Super Bowl Sunday.

Read more below about the betting options in the state of New Jersey, and where to place your wagers for Super Bowl 2024.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in New Jersey

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl for the first time ever in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will bring together the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from 2020.

Reba McEntire will kick off the action with the Star Spangled Banner. Meanwhile, fans will want to stick around during halftime, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Patrick Mahomes thrives when being listed as the underdog. It hasn’t happened much, just 13 total times in his career, but his record of 10-3 overall in those games is wildly impressive. It will be their second straight Super Bowl in which the opposing team has been favored, as Kansas City was a 2-point dog in 2023. They were able to overcome that spread, defeating the Eagles outright by 3 points. The odds are even shorter this time around. The 49ers opened as 2-point favorites, and the line has hovered around that mark for the duration of the last two weeks, and some outlets have them down to 1.5. It is familiar territory for San Francisco, given that they weren’t listed as an underdog in any of the 19 games that they played this past season. This year’s Super Bowl will be the 15th year in a row in which the spread is 5 points or lower. In comparison, of the 21 Super Bowls played between 1989 and 2009, 17 of them featured a line of 7+. The over/under is set at 47.5, which is the lowest since 2016 when the Broncos and Panthers were projected to score 43 points.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Nick Bosa (+8000)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Nick Bosa (+8000)

The quarterbacks are of course listed as the favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP award, but what about the guys who have the potential to disrupt the days of Purdy and Mahomes? It isn’t outlandish to believe that a defensive player could be named the most valuable, as there have been two Super Bowl MVPs named from that side of the ball in the past 10 years, and four since 2001. Nick Bosa had a bit of a down year by his standards, finishing with 10.5 sacks after amassing 18.5 the season prior. But he has been getting after the opposing quarterbacks so far in the playoffs, with nine total QB hits against the Packers and Lions. His performance against Detroit was particularly dominant, as he notched two sacks and two tackles for losses in the 49ers’ epic comeback victory. It will be tougher to get after Patrick Mahomes than it was Jordan Love or Jared Goff, but if Bosa is able to have a multi-sack game, then he’ll certainly be in the consideration for MVP. And with his designation currently sitting at +8000, he might be worth taking a flyer on.