With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Super Bowl 2024 is expected to break viewership records and New Mexico residents are already trying to find a way to place bets on the big game.

Sports gambling is technically not legal in the state of New Mexico, including any form of online gaming. But there are a few select Tribal Casinos are the only place where residents can legally place sports wagers, and four of the 28 locations within the state offer the service. Fans who live in the Northern part of the state also have the option of traveling to Colorado to do their betting, where it has been fully legalized.

Instead of driving to the nearest casino, NFL fans can easily place their bets online by signing up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks. At industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, New Mexico residents can sign up and claim up to $5,000 in free bonus cash to bet with on Super Bowl Sunday.

Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in New Mexico and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl for the first time ever in 2024. Super Bowl LVIII will bring together the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch from 2020.

Reba McEntire will kick off the action with the Star Spangled Banner. Meanwhile, fans will want to stick around during halftime, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

The 49ers being listed as the favorite is nothing new. In fact, they have been favored in every game that they’ve played in so far this season, and the Super Bowl will make it 20 straight.

If the current spread of 1.5 points doesn’t change between now and game time, it will be the lowest spread during their streak since they were 1-point favorites over the Steelers in Week 1.

But opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t care much about being the underdog, as he is 10-3 overall in his career when he and the Chiefs are not listed as the favorites. The 1.5 point spread is identical to the one we saw when these two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, but it was Kansas City who had the edge back then.

The over/under is currently listed at 47.5.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+250)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+250)

He was listed as the regular season MVP favorite well into December, so why not the most valuable of the big game?

Brock Purdy has been perhaps this season’s most polarizing quarterback, with questions being raised about just how much he has to do with the success of the 49ers. Whether or not he is a “system” QB has been discussed over and over, especially given his draft status and path to becoming a starter. But if he is able to put up big numbers or lead San Francisco on a game winning drive, then don’t be surprised to see him walk home with the hardware.

Five of the last seven Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, with Mahomes being the most recent winner. He is listed as the favorite this year at +140, making the value on Purdy even better at +250.