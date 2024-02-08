Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner, and New Mexico residents are gearing up to place their wagers on the big game. There is a wide range of options on this year’s betting list, with everything from in-game player props to lines regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s potential postgame antics.

Sports gambling is technically not legal in the state of New Mexico, including any form of online gaming. But there are a few select Tribal Casinos are the only place where residents can legally place sports wagers, and four of the 28 locations within the state offer the service. Fans who live in the Northern part of the state have the option of traveling to Colorado to do their betting, where it has been fully legalized.

Instead, NFL fans can save some time by signing up for one of the offshore sportsbooks, which offer better odds, more props, and bigger bonuses for Super Bowl LVIII. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash at industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and more.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in New Mexico and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a showdown versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the Star Spangled Banner, while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Best Vegas Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in New Mexico

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in New Mexico

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

The 49ers being listed as the favorite is nothing new. In fact, they have been favored in every game that they’ve played in so far this season, and the Super Bowl will make it 20 straight.

If the current spread of 1.5 points doesn’t change between now and game time, it will be the lowest spread during their streak since they were 1-point favorites over the Steelers in Week 1.

But opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes doesn’t care much about being the underdog, as he is 10-3 overall in his career when he and the Chiefs are not listed as the favorites. The 1.5 point spread is identical to the one we saw when these two teams met in the Super Bowl four years ago, but it was Kansas City who had the edge back then.

The over/under is currently listed at 47.5.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+250)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+250)

He was listed as the regular season MVP favorite well into December, so why not the most valuable of the big game?

Brock Purdy has been perhaps this season’s most polarizing quarterback, with questions being raised about just how much he has to do with the success of the 49ers. Whether or not he is a “system” QB has been discussed over and over, especially given his draft status and path to becoming a starter. But if he is able to put up big numbers or lead San Francisco on a game winning drive, then don’t be surprised to see him walk home with the hardware.

Five of the last seven Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, with Mahomes being the most recent winner. He is listed as the favorite this year at +140, making the value on Purdy even better at +250.