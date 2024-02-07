As excitement builds for the 2024 Super Bowl, New York bettors are gearing up to place their stakes on the big game. They’re facing some challenges with unique prop bets, though. While legal sports betting is a reality in New York, the New York State Gaming Commission hasn’t greenlit exotic prop bet markets such as the duration of the national anthem or Taylor Swift prop bets. However, for those New Yorkers eager to dive into these Super Bowl prop bets, we have solutions via premier offshore sportsbooks, complete with enticing offers and promotions of up to $5,000 in free bets and bonuses.

Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in New York and how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets and big bonuses.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday. This year’s championship features a first-round draft pick Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and last-round NFL draft pick Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers.

The upcoming Super Bowl, set to be broadcast live on CBS, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can look forward to insightful commentary from the renowned duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, who will provide expert play-by-play and color analysis throughout the game.

Adding to the excitement, the pre-game celebrations will feature Reba McEntire’s rendition of the national anthem, and fans can also anticipate a special performance of “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone. The event is set to reach its peak during the Pepsi Halftime Show, where audiences will be treated to an electrifying performance by the acclaimed artist User. This year’s Super Bowl promises a blend of top-tier sporting action and unforgettable entertainment experiences.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in New York

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 promises a gripping showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, led by the exceptional Patrick Mahomes, entering as underdogs at +110 on the moneyline. Despite being the underdog, Mahomes’ impressive 9-3 record in such situations suggests he could turn the tables.

On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers, favorites at -130, rely on Brock Purdy, a last-round draft pick who’s already defied odds in the playoffs.

The total points line at 47.5 hints at a high-scoring game. Mahomes, known for his game-changing ability, might find this an ideal scenario against the 49ers’ less-than-stellar defense. Meanwhile, the 49ers boast a robust offense with stars like Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, setting the stage for an intense, potentially offensive-dominated Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets mentioned earlier that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+110)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Noah Gray (+4000)

Most Rushing & Receiving Yards Combined: Deebo Samuel (+900)

Reba McIntyre Color of Boots: White (+500)

Length of Anthem by Reba McIntyre: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Usher’s First Words in Half Time Show: Yo! (+200)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Taylor Swift to Wear Oufit by Kristen Jusczyk: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift to Wear Kelce Jersey or Number During Game: Yes (+130)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Rashee Rice (+5000)

With quarterbacks historically dominating Super Bowl MVP voting, wide receivers like Rashee Rice emerge as compelling dark horse candidates.

In the past 20 Super Bowls, wide receivers have clinched the MVP title five times, indicating a significant impact from this position.

Rashee Rice, serving as Patrick Mahomes’ key target after Travis Kelce, stands in a favorable position.

While Kelce might be engaged with the 49ers’ adept linebacker group, known for their pass coverage skills, Rice faces a more favorable matchup against the Niners’ slot corner, Deommodore Lenoir.

Rice’s recent form has been impressive, garnering 9+ targets in 7 of his last 9 games, signaling a potential breakout performance.

This particular matchup seems tailor-made for him to shine. With his odds at 50/1 to win Super Bowl MVP, Rice presents an attractive bet.

His ability to exploit matchups, combined with Mahomes’ reliance on him in crucial moments, sets the stage for a potentially MVP-worthy performance in the Super Bowl.