North Carolina legalized online sports betting, but the state was unable to launch in time for Super Bowl 2024. Instead, North Carolina sports betting will officially go online March 11th, 2024, but that doesn't mean football fans have to miss out on the biggest game of the year.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in North Carolina

Best North Carolina Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus
3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus
4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes attempts to win his third Lombardi Trophy.

For the first time ever in 2024, the Super Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas and there is a star-studded cast of celebrities ready to hit the stage. Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance to cheer on new boyfriend Travis Kelce. Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful” before eight-time Grammy Award-winner Usher takes center stage during the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Since the game is broadcast on CBS this year, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers for Super Bowl 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET while the halftime show is likely to air between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Check out the complete Super Bowl 2024 game information below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 is expected to be a closely-contested matchup, according to the oddsmakers. San Francisco enters the Super Bowl as slim 2.0-point favorites over the Chiefs. The 49ers own -130 odds to win on the moneyline, compared to +120 odds for Kansas City. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points. Three of the last five Super Bowls have gone under that number. However, the last time these two teams met in the big game in 2020, the Chiefs took down the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the Super Bowl MVP award. Over the past 20 seasons, QBs have won the award 13 times or 65% of the time. However, with the 49ers favored to win Super Bowl 2024, that trend might be broken once again this year. There’s been a lot of chatter around whether Purdy is a game-changer or a game manager, which could factor into his chances of winning the award.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is also a heavy favorite but an RB has not won Super Bowl MVP in more than 25 years.

Instead, Deebo Samuel might be the best value pick. At +2200 odds, Samuel is a bit of a longshot compared to his teammates but will have plenty of chances to impact the game. Samuel scored 12 touchdowns, including five rushing touchdowns, in 2023. He also had three 100-yard receiving games during the regular season. If the 49ers are going to emerge with a victory, Samuel will likely have to play a big role on offense.

Bet on Deebo Samuel to win Super Bowl MVP (+2200) at BetOnline by clicking the button below.