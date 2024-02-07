North Carolina legalized online sports betting, but the state was unable to launch in time for Super Bowl 2024. Instead, North Carolina sports betting will officially go online March 11th, 2024, but that doesn’t mean football fans have to miss out on the biggest game of the year. In fact, residents don’t even have to drive to the nearest casino to place a bet on Super Bowl 2024. The top offshore betting sites are offering up to $5,000 in bonus cash for North Carolina residents who sign up before the big game. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in North Carolina and get free bets from some of the top online sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes attempts to win his third Lombardi Trophy.

For the first time ever in 2024, the Super Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas and there is a star-studded cast of celebrities ready to hit the stage. Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance to cheer on new boyfriend Travis Kelce. Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the national anthem and Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful” before eight-time Grammy Award-winner Usher takes center stage during the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Since the game is broadcast on CBS this year, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers for Super Bowl 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET while the halftime show is likely to air between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Check out the complete Super Bowl 2024 game information below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl 2024 is expected to be a closely-contested matchup, according to the oddsmakers. San Francisco enters the Super Bowl as slim 2.0-point favorites over the Chiefs. The 49ers own -130 odds to win on the moneyline, compared to +120 odds for Kansas City. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points. Three of the last five Super Bowls have gone under that number. However, the last time these two teams met in the big game in 2020, the Chiefs took down the 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the Super Bowl MVP award. Over the past 20 seasons, QBs have won the award 13 times or 65% of the time. However, with the 49ers favored to win Super Bowl 2024, that trend might be broken once again this year. There’s been a lot of chatter around whether Purdy is a game-changer or a game manager, which could factor into his chances of winning the award.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is also a heavy favorite but an RB has not won Super Bowl MVP in more than 25 years.

Instead, Deebo Samuel might be the best value pick. At +2200 odds, Samuel is a bit of a longshot compared to his teammates but will have plenty of chances to impact the game. Samuel scored 12 touchdowns, including five rushing touchdowns, in 2023. He also had three 100-yard receiving games during the regular season. If the 49ers are going to emerge with a victory, Samuel will likely have to play a big role on offense.

Bet on Deebo Samuel to win Super Bowl MVP (+2200) at BetOnline