How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in North Dakota

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 CT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For the first time ever the Super Bowl will be hosted in Vegas as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the final game of the season. A rematch of Super Bowl LVI, there is a lot to prove from both teams. The Chiefs will look to become the first team since the 2004-2005 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. Meanwhile, the 49ers will be looking for their first ring under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Fans can tune into CBS for live coverage of the Super Bowl including the Apple Music Halftime show which will be headlined by Usher.

Find out more about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

San Francisco comes into Super Bowl LVIII favored by just two points over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are vying for their third Super Bowl victory in five years. These two teams met in the big game back in 2020 when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20.

This time around, it’s the 49ers who are projected to hoist the Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done. The oddsmakers have projected San Francisco as 2.0-point favorites on the point spread and -130 odds on the moneyline. On the other hand, Kansas City offers more value to bettors at +120 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Vegas is also expecting a low-scoring game with the total set at a modest 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco (+2500)

Isiah Pacheco looks like a strong value pick to win the 2024 Super Bowl MVP Award. With no reliable WR targets on offense, the Chiefs have been forced to utilize Pacheco more in the passing game in recent weeks. As a result, he’s scored eight touchdowns over his last seven games, including one in each of Kansas City’s first three playoff contests. Pacheco has had at least 20 touches in five of his last seven games and the 49ers have given up a whopping 159 yards per game in the NFL Playoffs. At +2500 odds, Pacheco will be a player to keep an eye out for, especially if Kansas City takes control of the game early. Bet on Isiah Pacheco (+2500) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.