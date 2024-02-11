Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the biggest betting days of the year, with an estimated 68 million American adults expected to make a wager on the game, according to the American Gaming Association. Residents of Ohio can legally wager on the Super Bowl, either online or in person. However, top offshore betting sites are offering over $5,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024, an enticing deal for bettors. New customers can sign up, deposit money into their account, and receive free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Below, you’ll learn how to place a bet on the Super Bowl and earn free bets from top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Ohio

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Ohio

Best Ohio Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. The Chiefs bested the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV by a score of LIV. The rematch will take place this Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Chiefs win, it will mark their third Super Bowl in five seasons. Meanwhile, the 49ers are attempting to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) calling the game. Additionally, Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), and Gene Steratore (rules expert) will be on the broadcast. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Country icon Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, and Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at halftime.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers have been favorites in every game they’ve played this season, including the playoffs. The Super Bowl will be no different, as San Francisco is a 2-point favorite. For the third straight game, the Chiefs are an underdog. The moneyline values for each team – 49ers -130 and Chiefs +110.

The top online sportsbooks are predicting a close game and a low-scoring game. The total is currently 47.5 points. The Chiefs are 14-6 to the under this season, the best record in the NFL.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 carries (-106)

Touchdown Scorer: George Kittle (+150)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Will the team call the coin toss correctly? No (-105)

National Anthem: Will any player/coach cry during National Anthem? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: Will Usher be wearing sunglasses on first appearance? No (+170)

Taylor Swift: Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing on Feb 11th – No (+140)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to be named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes has thrived as an underdog in his career – 10-1-1 ATS and 9-3 SU.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl Stats: 2-1, 738 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, 79.7 passer rating

Mahomes is having a terrific postseason, with 718 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 68.0 completion percentage. Mahomes is already a two-time Super Bowl MVP winner. If Kansas City wins, Mahomes could be taking home his third MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+140) at BetOnline by clicking below.