How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Ohio

Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the biggest betting days of the year, with an estimated 68 million American adults expected to make a wager on the game, according to the American Gaming Association. Residents of Ohio can legally wager on the Super Bowl, either online or in person. However, top offshore betting sites are offering over $5,000 in free bets for Super Bowl 2024, an enticing deal for bettors. New customers can sign up, deposit money into their account, and receive free bets for Super Bowl 2024. Below, you’ll learn how to place a bet on the Super Bowl and earn free bets from top online sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years. The Chiefs bested the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV by a score of LIV. The rematch will take place this Sunday inside Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. If the Chiefs win, it will mark their third Super Bowl in five seasons. Meanwhile, the 49ers are attempting to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS, with Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) calling the game. Additionally, Tracy Wolfson (reporter), Evan Washburn (reporter), Jay Feely (reporter), and Gene Steratore (rules expert) will be on the broadcast. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Country icon Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem, and Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at halftime.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Sunday, February 11, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium –Las Vegas, Nevada 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Ohio

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Ohio

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. $750 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers have been favorites in every game they’ve played this season, including the playoffs. The Super Bowl will be no different, as San Francisco is a 2-point favorite. For the third straight game, the Chiefs are an underdog. The moneyline values for each team – 49ers -130 and Chiefs +110.

The top online sportsbooks are predicting a close game and a low-scoring game. The total is currently 47.5 points. The Chiefs are 14-6 to the under this season, the best record in the NFL.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 carries (-106)

Touchdown Scorer: George Kittle (+150)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Will the team call the coin toss correctly? No (-105)

National Anthem: Will any player/coach cry during National Anthem? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: Will Usher be wearing sunglasses on first appearance? No (+170)

Taylor Swift: Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing on Feb 11th – No (+140)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to be named Super Bowl MVP. Mahomes has thrived as an underdog in his career – 10-1-1 ATS and 9-3 SU.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl Stats: 2-1, 738 passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions, 79.7 passer rating

Mahomes is having a terrific postseason, with 718 passing yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 68.0 completion percentage. Mahomes is already a two-time Super Bowl MVP winner. If Kansas City wins, Mahomes could be taking home his third MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+140) at BetOnline by clicking below.