Legal sports betting in Oklahoma remains a longshot but that doesn’t mean football fans can’t place a friendly wager on Super Bowl Sunday. Many Oklahoma residents will venture out beyond state lines to place a bet at the nearest sportsbook or casino.

However, there is another alternative for NFL fans who want to bet online in 2024, even in states where sports betting remains unregulated. The top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming Oklahoma residents with up to $5,000 in bonus cash for Super Bowl 2024, as the San Francisco 49ers get set to battle the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Oklahoma and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

For the first time ever, Las Vegas will host the Super Bowl in 2024 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo serving as the lead announcers. The 49ers and Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST.

Reba McEntire and Post Malone will join the pregame festivities. McEntire will perform the national anthem while Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful”. Then, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will headline the entertainment for the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Oklahoma

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Kansas City finds itself in a familiar position heading into Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs head into Allegiant Stadium as 2.0-point underdogs. San Francisco comes in as slight favorites on the moneyline at -130 odds while Kansas City is penciled in at +120 odds.

The Chiefs were underdogs in both in the AFC Divisional Round and AFC Championship game before prevailing versus the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes has been tough to beat with the odds stacked against him throughout his career, going 9-3 overall with an 11-1-1 record against the spread as a betting underdog.

As a result, the public hasn’t been shy about backing Kansas City to lift the Lombardi Trophy. In fact, 83% of the moneyline bets have come in on the underdog Chiefs.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-115)

Moneyline: SF -120

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

A running back hasn’t won the Super Bowl MVP since 1998 when Terrell Davis took the award in Super Bowl XXXII. That could change this year, especially if the San Francisco 49ers win on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey has been arguably the best player in football this season. He led the NFL in rushing and finished with 21 total touchdowns. McCaffrey has a nose for the end zone and has been utilized early and often during San Francisco’s run to the Super Bowl. McCaffrey is averaging 24 touchdowns and two touchdowns in two playoff games. If he puts up those kinds of numbers versus the Chiefs, he could run away with the MVP award. Bet on Christian McCaffrey to win the Super Bowl 2024 MVP.