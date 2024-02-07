There is only one legal sports betting option in Oregon, which means NFL fans may be missing out on a wide range of great bonuses for the big game. With the Super Bowl fast approaching, the top offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets for the 49ers vs Chiefs. Scroll down to learn more about how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Oregon with some of the top online sports betting sites.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. PST. Since the big game is being televised by CBS, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling all of the action in Las Vegas.

There will also be a host of celebrities and performances to keep an eye out for on Sunday. Taylor Swift is among the celebrities expected to be in attendance at Allegiant Stadium. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem and Post Malone will perform “America is Beautiful” before kickoff while Usher is set to take the stage at the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Oregon

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have to defy the odds once again if he’s going to win his third Lombardi trophy. Despite being the defending Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs will enter Allegiant Stadium as the underdogs, according to the Vegas odds.

The 49ers are 2.0-point favorites and offer -130 odds on the moneyline compared to +120 odds for the Chiefs. Mahomes enters the Super Bowl as the best quarterback ever when projected as an underdog by Vegas. In 12 career games as a betting underdog, Mahomes is 9-3 with a 10-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of any QB with at least 10 starts.

The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, which is relatively low for the big game. In fact, 8 of the last 11 Super Bowls have gone over 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC _2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

Travis Kelce has stolen the headlines throughout the NFL season, thanks in large part to his relationship with Taylor Swift. Kelce wasn’t as dominant during the regular season this year but he’s looked like his old self during the playoffs, recording at least 70 receiving yards in all three games. He’s also found the end zone three times over the past two weeks and is fresh off of a 100-yard performance versus the Baltimore Ravens. With Mahomes’ MVP odds set at +140, Kelce might be worth a look for bettors who want to find a bit more value in the MVP market. Bet on Travis Kelce (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.