As the anticipation for the 2024 Super Bowl builds, Pennsylvania’s betting enthusiasts are ready to bet. However, they are facing hurdles with certain exotic prop bets. Even though sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has yet to authorize exotic prop bet markets like the length of the national anthem or Taylor Swift props. Yet, for Pennsylvania residents looking to bet on these unique Super Bowl prop bets, alternative options are available through top online sportsbooks. These platforms are offering attractive Super Bowl promotions and offers, including up to $5,000 in free bets and bonuses.

Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania and how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets, and big bonuses.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Pennsylvania

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday

This year’s Super Bowl will feature Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, who are on the hunt for their third championship in five years, against the formidable San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the seasoned duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo offering their expert play-by-play and color commentary.

The pre-game celebrations will be graced by Reba McEntire singing the national anthem and Post Malone performing “America the Beautiful.” As for the halftime show, it promises to be a spectacular event with a performance by User, expected to start around 8:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to the on-field action, viewers eagerly anticipate the unique commercials, which will feature the likes of Addison Rae and Tom Brady. We can’t wait!

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Above are the current odds on the Super Bowl courtesy of BetOnline. Heading into the Super Bowl showdown, the San Francisco 49ers are favored with odds of -130 on the moneyline, signaling strong confidence in their ability to triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, with odds of +110, are once again the underdogs, a role they have embraced and overcome throughout these playoffs.

49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy, despite being a last-round pick, has defied expectations with his remarkable 2-0 record against first-round QBs in NFL playoff games. As Purdy prepares for the Super Bowl, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he can extend this streak and lead his team to glory.

The game’s total points line is set at 47.5, hinting at a potential high-scoring affair. The 49ers, with their powerhouse offense, spearheaded by stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, are well-positioned to contribute to a memorable shootout.

While the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his resilience, especially as an underdog with a 9-3 record in such games, he faces another big challenge on Sunday with a much less impressive supporting cast than Purdy.

We are in for a thrilling clash at Super Bowl 58, with the 49ers’ strengths aligning to potentially overshadow Mahomes’ heroics and secure a memorable victory.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets mentioned earlier that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: 49ers (-130)

Handicap: 49ers -2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Brock Purdy (+3000)

Most Receptions: George Kittle (+1000)

Reba McEntire Color of Boots: White (+500)

Length of Anthem by Reba McEntire: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Who is Addison Rae Coaching in NERDS commercial? Chris Pratt (+400)

Usher’s First Words in Half Time Show: What’s Up (+350)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Taylor Swift to Wear Oufit by Kristen Jusczyk: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift to Wear Kelce Jersey or Number During Game: Yes (+130)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Deebo Samuel has been banged up of late. However, with two weeks of rest under his belt, it will be all systems go in the Super Bowl.

When the 49ers needed a big play in the NFC Championship game, it was Samuel they looked at. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is sure to get Deebo the ball however he can. Expect all sorts of trick plays that focus on getting Samuel the ball or getting him open.

Wide receivers have won five of the last 20 Super Bowl MVP awards, and at 22/1, it may be worth a few dollars that Deebo Samuel adds to that tally on Sunday.