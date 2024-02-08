As the anticipation for the 2024 Super Bowl builds, Pennsylvania’s betting enthusiasts are ready to bet. However, they are facing hurdles with certain exotic prop bets. Even though sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has yet to authorize exotic prop bet markets like the length of the national anthem or Taylor Swift props. Yet, for Pennsylvania residents looking to bet on these unique Super Bowl prop bets, alternative options are available through top online sportsbooks. These platforms are offering attractive Super Bowl promotions and offers, including up to $5,000 in free bets and bonuses.

Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania and how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets, and big bonuses.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday

This year’s Super Bowl will feature Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs, who are on the hunt for their third championship in five years, against the formidable San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the seasoned duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo offering their expert play-by-play and color commentary.

The pre-game celebrations will be graced by Reba McEntire singing the national anthem and Post Malone performing “America the Beautiful.” As for the halftime show, it promises to be a spectacular event with a performance by User, expected to start around 8:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to the on-field action, viewers eagerly anticipate the unique commercials which will feature the likes of Addison Rae and Tom Brady. We can’t wait!

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Pennsylvania

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Above are the current odds on the Super Bowl courtesy of BetOnline. Heading into the Super Bowl showdown, the San Francisco 49ers are favored with odds of -130 on the moneyline, signaling strong confidence in their ability to triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs, with odds of +110, are once again the underdogs, a role they have embraced and overcome throughout these playoffs.

49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy, despite being a last-round pick, has defied expectations with his remarkable 2-0 record against first-round QBs in NFL playoff games. As Purdy prepares for the Super Bowl, the question on everyone’s mind is whether he can extend this streak and lead his team to glory.

The game’s total points line is set at 47.5, hinting at a potential high-scoring affair. The 49ers, with their powerhouse offense, spearheaded by stars like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle, are well-positioned to contribute to a memorable shootout.

While the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes is known for his resilience, especially as an underdog with a 9-3 record in such games, he faces another big challenge on Sunday with a much less impressive supporting cast than Purdy.

We are in for a thrilling clash at Super Bowl 58, with the 49ers’ strengths aligning to potentially overshadow Mahomes’ heroics and secure a memorable victory.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets mentioned earlier that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: 49ers (-130)

Handicap: 49ers -2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Brock Purdy (+3000)

Most Receptions: George Kittle (+1000)

Reba McIntyre Color of Boots: White (+500)

Length of Anthem by Reba McIntyre: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Usher’s First Words in Half Time Show: What’s Up (+350)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Taylor Swift to Wear Oufit by Kristen Jusczyk: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift to Wear Kelce Jersey or Number During Game: Yes (+130)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Deebo Samuel has been banged up of late. However, with two weeks of rest under his belt, it will be all systems go in the Super Bowl.

When the 49ers needed a big play in the NFC Championship game, it was Samuel they looked at. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is sure to get Deebo the ball however he can. Expect all sorts of trick plays that focus on getting Samuel the ball or getting him open.

Wide receivers have won five of the last 20 Super Bowl MVP awards, and at 22/1, it may be worth a few dollars that Deebo Samuel adds to that tally on Sunday.