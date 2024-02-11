Since there is only one legal sports betting option in Rhode Island, NFL fans might be getting the short end of the stick on Super Bowl Sunday. Not only can Rhode Island residents find better odds online, but the top offshore betting sites are giving away over $5,000 in bonus cash for Super Bowl 2024. New members can simply sign up, fund their sports betting account, and receive free bets for Super Bowl LVIII. Read on to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Rhode Island and get up to $5,000 in bonus cash.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for a chance to make history on Sunday. The Chiefs are trying to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champs in since the New England Patriots in 2005. Meanwhile, the last time the 49ers won the Super Bowl came in 1995.

CBS will be broadcasting Super Bowl LVIII with Tony Romo joining Jim Nantz in the booth as lead announcer for the game. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem prior to kickoff, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Super Bowl Halftime Show will be headlined by eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher, who could bring out a few high-profile celebrity guests.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The top online sportsbooks are predicting a close game in Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers are 2.0-point favorites in Las Vegas while the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third consecutive playoff game. On the moneyline, San Francisco is the odds-on favorite to win at -130 odds while Kansas City offers more value at +120.

These two teams met in the Super Bowl five years ago. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV with Patrick Mahomes winning the MVP award. This time around, the oddsmakers are predicting a lower scoring game with the total set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Isiah Pacheco(+2500

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Isiah Pacheco(+2500

The 49ers have been vulnerable against the run throughout the playoffs. In the Divisional Round, San Francisco gave up over 100 yards to Aaron Jones against the Green Bay Packers. Then, the Lions ran wild for 182 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the NFC Championship Game.

That could open up the door for a big game for Chiefs’ running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco has scored a touchdown in every Chiefs’ playoff game and has found the end zone eight times in his last seven games. During that span, he’s also tallied 85 rushing yards or more four times.

