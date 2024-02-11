The Super Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas for the first time ever in 2024. The American Gaming Association estimates that more than 67.8 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl 2024. While South Carolina residents remain without any regulated sportsbooks in the state, there is still a way for NFL fans to bet online with some of the top sports betting apps. The top offshore betting sites accept players from all 50 states and new members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash by signing up before kickoff. Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in South Carolina and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, the Chiefs took down the 49ers 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes won his first-ever Lombardi Trophy. This year, the 49ers have a chance to get some revenge, as the Chiefs look to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2005.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS with kickoff starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers for the game. Reba McEntire will get the action started by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” while Post Malone will perform “America is Beautiful”. Fans will also want to tune into the Apple Music Halftime Show, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Find all of the details for Super Bowl 2024 below

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Chiefs find themselves in a familiar position heading into the Super Bowl. Kansas City will be underdogs for the third consecutive game. The oddsmakers have Kansas City down as 2.0-point underdogs on the point spread with +120 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, San Francisco will be a slim favorite at -130 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the Super Bowl MVP conversation. Over the last 20 years, 65% of the winners (13) have been quarterbacks. However, a new trend has been emerging in recent seasons. Wide receivers have undoubtedly become a bigger part of the modern NFL offense and it’s resulted in a few pass catchers taking home some hardware on Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, two of the last five Super Bowl MVPs have played the WR position.

At +2200 odds, Deebo Samuel offers some of the best value in the Super Bowl MVP race. Samuel scored 12 touchdowns during the regular season (7 receiving, 5 rushing) and is coming off of a game in which he had eight receptions against the Detroit Lions. The last time these two teams played in the Super Bowl, Samuel was just a rookie but he still made an impact on the game, finishing with five catches for 39 yards and three rushes for 53 yards. Kyle Shanahan will look to get him involved in a variety of ways, which could lead to a big game for Samuel.

Bet on Deebo Samuel (+2200) to win the Super Bowl MVP Award at BetOnline.