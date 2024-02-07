The Super Bowl will be hosted in Las Vegas for the first time ever in 2024. The American Gaming Association estimates that more than 67.8 million Americans will bet on Super Bowl 2024. While South Carolina residents remain without any regulated sportsbooks in the state, there is still a way for NFL fans to bet online with some of the top sports betting apps. The top offshore betting sites accept players from all 50 states and new members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash by signing up before kickoff. Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in South Carolina and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV. In 2020, the Chiefs took down the 49ers 31-20, as Patrick Mahomes won his first-ever Lombardi Trophy. This year, the 49ers have a chance to get some revenge, as the Chiefs look to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots accomplished the feat in 2005.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS with kickoff starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers for the game. Reba McEntire will get the action started by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” while Post Malone will perform “America is Beautiful”. Fans will also want to tune into the Pepsi Halftime Show, as eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET.

Find all of the details for Super Bowl 2024 below

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in South Carolina

Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in South Carolina

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Chiefs find themselves in a familiar position heading into the Super Bowl. Kansas City will be underdogs for the third consecutive game. The oddsmakers have Kansas City down as 2.0-point underdogs on the point spread with +120 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, San Francisco will be a slim favorite at -130 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Deebo Samuel (+2200)

Quarterbacks have traditionally dominated the Super Bowl MVP conversation. Over the last 20 years, 65% of the winners (13) have been quarterbacks. However, a new trend has been emerging in recent seasons. Wide receivers have undoubtedly become a bigger part of the modern NFL offense and it’s resulted in a few pass catchers taking home some hardware on Super Bowl Sunday. In fact, two of the last five Super Bowl MVPs have played the WR position.

At +2200 odds, Deebo Samuel offers some of the best value in the Super Bowl MVP race. Samuel scored 12 touchdowns during the regular season (7 receiving, 5 rushing) and is coming off of a game in which he had eight receptions against the Detroit Lions. The last time these two teams played in the Super Bowl, Samuel was just a rookie but he still made an impact on the game, finishing with five catches for 39 yards and three rushes for 53 yards. Kyle Shanahan will look to get him involved in a variety of ways, which could lead to a big game for Samuel.

Bet on Deebo Samuel (+2200) to win the Super Bowl MVP Award at BetOnline.