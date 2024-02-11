Super Bowl 2024 is just days away and the American Gaming Association is estimating that more than 67.8 million Americans will place a bet on the big game. Since sports betting in South Dakota is only legal at in-person sportsbooks, NFL fans can expect long lines to place their Super Bowl bets. Instead of traveling to the nearest casino, NFL fans can skip the line at the kiosks by betting with one of the top online sportsbooks. Offshore betting sites are giving away up to $5,000 in free bets and bonus cash for new members who sign up before kickoff. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in South Dakota and claim free bets from the top online sports betting sites.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in South Dakota

Best South DakotaSports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since 2005 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs are set to face a familiar foe, as Sunday’s finale will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl 2024 will be televised on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST. Reba McEntire and Post Malone are among the performers slated for the game. McEntire will perform the national anthem while Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful” before the game. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy Award winning artist Usher is set to headline the Apple Music Halftime Show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The San Francisco 49ers enter Allegiant Stadium as slim favorites to dethrone the defending Super Bowl champs. Kansas City opens as 2.0-point underdogs with +110 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the 49ers offer slightly less value at -130 odds to win outright. The oddsmakers are projecting a relatively high-scoring game with the total for Super Bowl 2024 set at a modest 47.5 points. The last time these two teams met in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs escaped with a 31-20 victory in 2020.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unbeatable when pegged as an underdog. In 12 career games, Mahomes owns a 9-3 overall record with a 10-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of any QB all-time with at least 10 starts. The Chiefs also come into Super Bowl 2024 fresh off of back-to-back victories as betting underdogs against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs also boast one of the NFL’s best pass defenses, which should help keep the 49ers off of the scoreboard in Las Vegas. Look for the Chiefs to come away with the victory, as Mahomes takes home his third career Super Bowl MVP Award. Bet on Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP (+140) at BetOnline by clicking the button below.