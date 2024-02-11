Super Bowl 2024 is the biggest betting event of the year and Tennessee residents are already placing their bets for the big game. NFL fans can bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Tennessee but they won’t find prop bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, or halftime show at their local sportsbook. In order to get the full Super Bowl betting experience, NFL fans will have to sign up for an account with an offshore sportsbook. Read on to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Tennessee and get up to $5,000 in free bets for the biggest game of the year.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Tennessee

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Tennessee

Best Tennessee Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas and will be hosted at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. The game will be nationally televised by CBS as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. CT. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers covering the game.

Find out more about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are expected to have their hands full in Las Vegas. Kansas City is trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since the 2005 New England Patriots. Standing in the way will be a familiar foe in the 49ers, who met the Chiefs in Mahomes’ first-ever Super Bowl in 2020. That year, Kansas City prevailed with a 30-21 victory.

This time around, San Francisco will be the odds-on favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers are 2.0-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds at BetOnline, one of the top online sportsbooks in Tennessee. On the other hand, Kansas City will be +120 underdogs to make history on Super Bowl Sunday. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, an indication that this could turn into a low-scoring affair.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP:Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

Super Bowl 2024 is projected to be a relatively low-scoring game, which could open the door for a player other than a quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP Award. Quarterbacks have dominated in the MVP conversation, especially over the past two decades, winning 13 of the last 20 Super Bowl MVPs overall. A tight end has never won Super Bowl MVP but that could change in 2024.

Travis Kelce has put together three strong games since the beginning of the playoffs and is coming off of a 100-yard game against the Baltimore Ravens. After scoring just five touchdowns during the regular season, Kelce has found the end zone three times in the past two games. With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Kelce could be in the spotlight once again. San Francisco struggled to defend opposing tight ends down the stretch of the regular season and could find it difficult to contain Kelce, one of the best to ever play the position. Bet on Travis Kelce (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking the button below.