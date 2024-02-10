Super Bowl 2024 is the biggest betting event of the year and Tennessee residents are already placing their bets for the big game. NFL fans can bet on Super Bowl 2024 online in Tennessee but they won’t find prop bets on Taylor Swift, the national anthem, or halftime show at their local sportsbook. In order to get the full Super Bowl betting experience, NFL fans will have to sign up for an account with an offshore sportsbook. Read on to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Tennessee and get up to $5,000 in free bets for the biggest game of the year.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas and will be hosted at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. The game will be nationally televised by CBS as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers for the Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. CT. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the lead announcers covering the game.

Find out more about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Tennessee

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are expected to have their hands full in Las Vegas. Kansas City is trying to become the first repeat Super Bowl champion since the 2005 New England Patriots. Standing in the way will be a familiar foe in the 49ers, who met the Chiefs in Mahomes’ first-ever Super Bowl in 2020. That year, Kansas City prevailed with a 30-21 victory.

This time around, San Francisco will be the odds-on favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy. The 49ers are 2.0-point favorites with -130 moneyline odds at BetOnline, one of the top online sportsbooks in Tennessee. On the other hand, Kansas City will be +120 underdogs to make history on Super Bowl Sunday. The total for the game is set at 47.5 points, an indication that this could turn into a low-scoring affair.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP:Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

Super Bowl 2024 is projected to be a relatively low-scoring game, which could open the door for a player other than a quarterback to win the Super Bowl MVP Award. Quarterbacks have dominated in the MVP conversation, especially over the past two decades, winning 13 of the last 20 Super Bowl MVPs overall. A tight end has never won Super Bowl MVP but that could change in 2024.

Travis Kelce has put together three strong games since the beginning of the playoffs and is coming off of a 100-yard game against the Baltimore Ravens. After scoring just five touchdowns during the regular season, Kelce has found the end zone three times in the past two games. With Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance, Kelce could be in the spotlight once again. San Francisco struggled to defend opposing tight ends down the stretch of the regular season and could find it difficult to contain Kelce, one of the best to ever play the position. Bet on Travis Kelce (+700) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking the button below.