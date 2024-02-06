Super Bowl 2024 is just a few days away and football fans in Texas are already placing their bets on the big game. Even though NFL fans will have to wait until at least 2025 for the Texas sports betting market to open up, many residents will be making the drive to neighboring states to place a wager at the nearest casino.

However, there is another option for NFL fans who want to bet online on gameday.

The top offshore sportsbooks are giving away up to $5,000 in bonus cash to new members who sign up before kickoff. Read on to find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Texas and claim free bets for the big game.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will kickoff from Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, at 6:30 p.m. ET or 5:30 p.m. CST. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in the big game for the second time in the past five seasons. The first time around, Mahomes and the Chiefs got the best of the 49ers, escaping with a 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV.

This year, the Super Bowl is loaded with star-studded entertainment before and during the game. Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem and Post Malone will sing “America is Beautiful” before kickoff, while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will take the stage at the Pepsi Halftime Show.

Find the Super Bowl 2024 date, time, TV channel, and performers below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Texas

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The Chiefs are in a familiar position as they attempt to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy in the past five years. Despite narrow victories in each of their first two playoff games, the 49ers will enter as slim 2.0-point favorites in Las Vegas against the Chiefs. At -120 odds, San Francisco is considered a slight favorite to win the Super Bowl compared to Kansas City at +120 odds.

The oddsmakers are also expecting a fairly high-scoring affair with the total for the game set at 47.5 points.

Kansas City has embraced the underdog role during its run to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs beat Miami in the Wild Card Round before earning upset wins over the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. Mahomes has proven time and time again that he can’t be counted out, especially in the biggest games. In 12 games as an underdog, the Chiefs’ quarterback is 9-3 with an 11-1-1 record against the spread.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -126 +106 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC -2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: L’jarius Sneed (+15000)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: L’jarius Sneed (+15000)

Patrick Mahomes has been nearly impossible to beat as an underdog during his NFL career. Not only is Mahomes the best quarterback of all-time against the spread as an underdog, but he’s also fresh off of back-to-back playoff wins at plus-money. However, with Mahomes’ MVP odds set at +125, there’s almost not value in backing the Chiefs’ QB win to the MVP Award.

If Kansas City goes on to win, Mahomes will likely wind up with the MVP trophy, but there are a few longshots worth considering on the Chiefs’ side. As far as defenders are concerned, L’jarius Sneed might warrant some considering at +15000.

Sneed has a reputation as a playmaker on the defensive side of the ball and will likely draw the 49ers’ most difficult assignment on the outside in Deebo Samuel. Sneed has the physical attributes to matchup with Samuel and make life difficult for the 49ers’ wide receiver. Samuel will likely receive plenty of targets, which should give Sneed an opportunity to make some plays on Super Bowl Sunday.

Remember, Sneed was the player who punched the ball away from Ravens’ rookie Zay Flowers to help seal the AFC Championship win.

