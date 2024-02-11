Utah is the only state in the continental U.S. without any major legal gaming and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. With Super Bowl 2024 around the corner, many residents in Utah will be forced to drive out of state to place a bet on the big game. However, there is another alternative for NFL fans who want to bet online while watching the big game. The top offshore sportsbooks allow Utah residents to sign up for an account and start betting in a matter of minutes. In fact, NFL fans can cash in on up to $5,000 in free bonus cash for signing up before the Super Bowl. Learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Utah and claim your free bets below.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Utah

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs come into Allegiant Stadium with a chance to make history. Not only will 2024 mark the first time ever that Las Vegas has hosted the Super Bowl but the Chiefs have a chance to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years and will try to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss to Kansas City in 2020.

Super Bowl 2024 is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. The game will be nationally televised on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo serving as the lead announcers. Reba McEntire is set to get things started with the national anthem while Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Find everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champs, Kansas City will enter Las Vegas as underdogs for the third consecutive game. San Francisco is favored by 2.0-points over the Chiefs. The 49ers are -130 betting favorite while Kansas City offers more value on the moneyline at +120 odds.

With two of the top three scoring defenses in action, the oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring game. The total for Super Bowl LVIII is set at a modest 47.5 points. Kansas City surrendered just 17.3 points per game during the regular season, second in the NFL, and just 13.5 points per game in three postseason contests. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished third in the league, giving up just 17.5 points per game during the regular season.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

San Francisco is favored to win the Super Bowl but Brock Purdy isn’t the top candidate to win the MVP award. Instead, that distinction goes to Mahomes, who sits atop the odds board at +140. Quarterbacks have dominated the MVP conversation over the last two decades, winning the award 13 of the last 20 times. However, Purdy’s playoff stats have left a lot to be desired and he’ll be up against one of the NFL’s best pass defenses this week. That should open the door for Christian McCaffrey at +450. A running back hasn’t won Super Bowl MVP since 1998 but McCaffrey is the type of player who could buck the trend. McCaffrey had 21 touchdowns this season, including two in each of the first two 49ers’ playoff games. Take Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.