Utah is the only state in the continental U.S. without any major legal gaming and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. With Super Bowl 2024 around the corner, many residents in Utah will be forced to drive out of state to place a bet on the big game. However, there is another alternative for NFL fans who want to bet online while watching the big game. The top offshore sportsbooks allow Utah residents to sign up for an account and start betting in a matter of minutes. In fact, NFL fans can cash in on up to $5,000 in free bonus cash for signing up before the Super Bowl. Learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Utah and claim your free bets below.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs come into Allegiant Stadium with a chance to make history. Not only will 2024 mark the first time ever that Las Vegas has hosted the Super Bowl but the Chiefs have a chance to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in five years and will try to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss to Kansas City in 2020.

Super Bowl 2024 is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. The game will be nationally televised on CBS with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo serving as the lead announcers. Reba McEntire is set to get things started with the national anthem while Usher will perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Find everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Utah

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Despite being the defending Super Bowl champs, Kansas City will enter Las Vegas as underdogs for the third consecutive game. San Francisco is favored by 2.0-points over the Chiefs. The 49ers are -130 betting favorite while Kansas City offers more value on the moneyline at +120 odds.

With two of the top three scoring defenses in action, the oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring game. The total for Super Bowl LVIII is set at a modest 47.5 points. Kansas City surrendered just 17.3 points per game during the regular season, second in the NFL, and just 13.5 points per game in three postseason contests. Meanwhile, the 49ers finished third in the league, giving up just 17.5 points per game during the regular season.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

San Francisco is favored to win the Super Bowl but Brock Purdy isn’t the top candidate to win the MVP award. Instead, that distinction goes to Mahomes, who sits atop the odds board at +140. Quarterbacks have dominated the MVP conversation over the last two decades, winning the award 13 of the last 20 times. However, Purdy’s playoff stats have left a lot to be desired and he’ll be up against one of the NFL’s best pass defenses this week. That should open the door for Christian McCaffrey at +450. A running back hasn’t won Super Bowl MVP since 1998 but McCaffrey is the type of player who could buck the trend. McCaffrey had 21 touchdowns this season, including two in each of the first two 49ers’ playoff games. Take Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.