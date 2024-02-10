The Super Bowl is one of the most popular games to bet on. In Vermont, sports betting is legal and live, as online sportsbooks launched in Janaury 2024. However, the props in categories like the National Anthem, halftime show, and Taylor Swift may be limited. Top offshore sportsbooks are offering tons of props to bet on. Plus, these offshore sportsbooks are awarding up to $5,000 in bonuses if users sign up before the Super Bowl.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are looking to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons. The 49ers will attempt to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

CBS will provide coverage of the game with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call. Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show, and Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Vermont

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Kansas City is looking to win their second straight Super Bowl as an underdog. The 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. 47.5 is one of the lowest totals of the last 15 years. Even with a low total, the Chiefs were 14-6 to the under this season.

The 49ers and Chiefs previously met in Super Bowl LIV. Down 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered to win 31-20 and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)

Moneyline: KC (+110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Carries (-106)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+140)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Who will be seen first during National Anthem? Travis Kelce or Christian McCaffrey: Kelce (-175)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage? – Usher video montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Swift Be Shown Live? Over 25.5 Seconds (+200)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Is there a quarterback you’d rather have in a big game than Patrick Mahomes? The two-time MVP has the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. During this postseason run, Mahomes has 70 of 103 passes for 718 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, Mahomes has not thrown for an interception. If the 49ers don’t force turnovers, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will have success. If the Chiefs win, there’s a great chance that Mahomes gets his third Super Bowl MVP.

