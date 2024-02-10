Betting Guides

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 In Vermont

Dan Girolamo
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The Super Bowl is one of the most popular games to bet on. In Vermont, sports betting is legal and live, as online sportsbooks launched in Janaury 2024. However, the props in categories like the National Anthem, halftime show, and Taylor Swift may be limited. Top offshore sportsbooks are offering tons of props to bet on. Plus, these offshore sportsbooks are awarding up to $5,000 in bonuses if users sign up before the Super Bowl.

Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Vermont and claim free bets through offshore sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Super Bowl is heading to Las Vegas for the first time in NFL history. Super Bowl LVIII between the 49ers and Chiefs will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are looking to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons. The 49ers will attempt to win their first Super Bowl since 1995.

CBS will provide coverage of the game with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call. Usher will take the stage for the Apple Music Halftime Show, and Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

  • 🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
  • 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024
  • 🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada
  • 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire
  • 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher
  • 📺 TV Channel: CBS
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline
  • 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Vermont

  1. Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline
  2. Sign up using accurate account details
  3. Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Vermont

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Kansas City is looking to win their second straight Super Bowl as an underdog. The 49ers are a 2-point favorite over the Chiefs. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. 47.5 is one of the lowest totals of the last 15 years. Even with a low total, the Chiefs were 14-6 to the under this season.

The 49ers and Chiefs previously met in Super Bowl LIV. Down 10 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Chiefs scored 21 unanswered to win 31-20 and hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play
Moneyline -130 +110 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

  • Point Spread: KC +2 (-110)
  • Moneyline: KC (+110)
  • Total: Under 47.5 (-110)
  • Player Props: Isiah Pacheco Over 16.5 Carries (-106)
  • Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+140)
  • MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+150)
  • Coin Toss: Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss outcome – Tails (-105)
  • National Anthem: Who will be seen first during National Anthem? Travis Kelce or Christian McCaffrey: Kelce (-175)
  • Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage? – Usher video montage (+200)
  • Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Swift Be Shown Live? Over 25.5 Seconds (+200)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Is there a quarterback you’d rather have in a big game than Patrick Mahomes? The two-time MVP has the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. During this postseason run, Mahomes has 70 of 103 passes for 718 yards and four touchdowns. More importantly, Mahomes has not thrown for an interception. If the 49ers don’t force turnovers, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense will have success. If the Chiefs win, there’s a great chance that Mahomes gets his third Super Bowl MVP.

Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+150) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+150)

Betting Guides
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
