As the 2024 Super Bowl approaches, Virginia residents are eagerly preparing to place their bets on the big game. While Virginia’s legal sports betting landscape allows for a variety of wagers, the state has not approved exotic prop bets, such as those involving the duration of the national anthem or Taylor Swift prop bets. Nevertheless, Virginia bettors looking to engage in these unique Super Bowl prop bets can find exciting opportunities through top online sportsbooks. These platforms are offering attractive promotions, including up to $5,000 in free bets and bonuses, to enhance the Super Bowl betting experience.

Can You Bet on Prop Bets in Super Bowl 2024 in Virginia?

Yes. Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in Virginia, including some niche prop bets. We also show you how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets and big bonuses with top sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

The upcoming Super Bowl promises an exciting clash between Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, a first-round draft pick, and Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers, selected in the final round.

Set to air live on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET, the game will feature the insightful commentary of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Prior to the kick-off, Reba McEntire will treat us to the singing of the national anthem.

The halftime show, expected to begin around 8:00 p.m. ET, is a highly anticipated highlight, with an anticipated spectacular performance by the renowned artist Usher.

In addition to the on-field action, the Super Bowl is famous for its commercials, which this year will include appearances by celebrities such as Addison Rae and Tom Brady, adding an extra layer of star power to the event.

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

In the upcoming Super Bowl, the odds suggest a closely matched contest. The San Francisco 49ers are slight favorites with a moneyline of -130 and a point spread of -2. However, the Kansas City Chiefs, at +110 on the moneyline, will showcase their robust defense, a key factor not typically associated with their team.

The 49ers’ offense, powered by players like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and quarterback Brock Purdy, will challenge the Chiefs’ stout defense.

Key to the Chiefs’ success will be star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his prime target, Travis Kelce.

The total points over/under is set at 47.5, reflecting expectations of a high-scoring game, which could come to fruition if Patrick Mahomes needs to keep up with the 49ers offense.

This Super Bowl is shaping up to be a compelling clash, featuring the 49ers’ offensive might against the Chiefs’ defensive fortitude.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets, including the all-important Taylor Swift prop bets mentioned earlier, that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+110)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Noah Gray (+4000)

Most Receiving Yards: Rashee Rice (+900)

Reba McEntire to Forgot/Omit a Word in National Anthem: Yes (+700)

Length of Anthem by Reba McEntire: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Will Usher Give a Shoutout to Taylor Swift: Yes (+550)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Donald Trump to Mention Taylor Swift on Truth Social on Feb 11: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift’s Travel from Japan to be Show During the Game: Yes (+400)

First Person Shown Next to Taylor Swift: Brittany Mahomes (+100)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Rashee Rice (+5000)

Quarterbacks typically dominate Super Bowl MVP voting, but wide receivers like Rashee Rice stand out as intriguing underdog choices.

In the last 20 Super Bowls, wide receivers have secured the MVP award on five occasions, underscoring their significant impact. Rashee Rice, a primary target for Patrick Mahomes after Travis Kelce, finds himself in a promising position.

Kelce’s likely engagement with the 49ers’ skilled linebacker group, known for their pass coverage, leaves Rice with a more advantageous matchup against Niners’ slot corner Deommodore Lenoir.

Rice’s impressive recent form, with 9+ targets in most of his last few games, suggests he’s poised for a standout performance. This matchup seems particularly suited for him to excel. At 50/1 odds for Super Bowl MVP, Rice offers an appealing betting opportunity.

His knack for exploiting matchups and Mahomes’ dependence on him at critical times create an ideal scenario for an MVP-caliber performance in the Super Bowl.