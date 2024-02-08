Over 67.8 million Americans will be betting on Super Bowl 2024, according to the American Gaming Association. In Washington, sports betting is only legal in-person at sportsbooks and casinos, which could mean long lines at your favorite sportsbook.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET or 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs will try to become the first time to win back-to-back championships since the New England Patriots in 2005. Meanwhile, the 49ers are looking to avenge their Super Bowl LIV loss, this time with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy under center.

Usher is set to star in the Apple Music half-time show, just days after his new album is dropped. Before kick-off, Reba McIntire will be singing the National Anthem.

Find out everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Washington

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The top online sportsbooks have the Kansas City Chiefs as 2.0-point underdogs at Allegiant Stadium, marking the third consecutive time in the playoffs that they aren’t favored to win. On the moneyline, the 49ers sit at -130 odds to win while there’s more value in the Chiefs at +110 odds.

It’s a Super Bowl LIV rematch as the teams meet almost five years later. In 2020, Patrick Mahomes’ earned his Super Bowl win as he helped defeat the 49ers 31-20. Despite the high-scoring game, the sportsbooks have projected Super Bowl LVIII for just 47.5 points.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Patrick Mahomes (+140)

Kansas City enters Allegiant Stadium as an underdog for the third straight game but that might turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes has been nearly unbeatable with his back against the wall during his NFL career. In 13 games as an underdog, Mahomes is 10-3 overall with an 11-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark all-time for any QB with at least 10 starts.

Mahomes’ MVP chances are so high, that he’s the favorite despite the Chiefs being underdogs to win the game. At +140 odds, selecting Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP gives bettors a chance to win slightly more money than just an outright win by Kansas City. Bet on Patrick Mahomes (+140) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking the button below.