As Super Bowl 2024 draws near, sports betting enthusiasts in West Virginia are gearing up for the action. The state’s sports betting regulations permit a range of bets, but exclude exotic prop bets like the duration of the national anthem or Taylor Swift prop bets. However, West Virginia residents keen on these unique Super Bowl prop bets can explore top online sportsbooks. These sites are enticing bettors with compelling offers and promotions, including up to $5,000 in free bets and bonuses, making the Super Bowl betting experience even more thrilling.

Can You Bet on Prop Bets in Super Bowl 2024 in West Virginia?

Yes. Below, we dive into how to bet on the Super Bowl in West Virginia, including some exotic prop bets. We also show you how to take advantage of these promotions, free bets and big bonuses with top sportsbooks.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

When Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy step onto the Super Bowl field on Sunday, it will be like something out of a Madden video game.

Mahomes, the first-round pick destined for greatness, the legacy QB versus ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ the last pick in the NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.

The broadcast will begin on CBS at 6:30 p.m., and in the commentary box will be the great Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

The festivities will kick off when Reba McEntire belts out the anthem, but she won’t be the only singer on show.

Usher headlines the Pepsi Halftime Show and he is expected on stage at roughly 8 p.m.

Also, don’t head to the restroom during breaks. Instead, watch out for celebrities like the wonderful Addison Rae and seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in specially crafted Super Bowl commercials.

How to Bet on Super Bowl 2024 in West Virginia

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

In the upcoming Super Bowl, the odds point to a tightly contested battle. The San Francisco 49ers, with a moneyline of -130 and a point spread of -2, are marginally favored. The Kansas City Chiefs, at +110 on the moneyline, are expected to leverage their surprisingly strong defense, a characteristic not usually associated with the team.

The Chiefs’ defense will be tested against the 49ers’ potent offense, led by Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Key for the Chiefs will be the performance of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his main target, Travis Kelce, and defensive powerhouse, Chris Jones.

Despite the total points over/under being set at 47.5, suggesting a high-scoring game, the potential for a defensive showdown looms if both teams’ defenses rise to the occasion.

This Super Bowl could very well turn into a strategic defensive battle, pitting the 49ers’ offensive capabilities against the defensive resilience of the Chiefs.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Now, let’s dive into some of the expert picks and predictions for Super Bowl 2024. We will also take a look at some of the best of the exotic prop bets, including the all-important Taylor Swift prop bets mentioned earlier, that are not available at traditional sportsbooks.

Moneyline: Chiefs (+110)

Handicap: Chiefs +2 (-110)

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

First TD Scorer: Justin Watson (+3000)

Most Receiving Yards: Travis Kelce (+150)

Reba McEntire to Forgot/Omit a Word in National Anthem: Yes (+700)

Length of Anthem by Reba McEntire: Over 87.5 Secs (-200)

Will Team That Wins Coin Toss Win Super Bowl? No (-105)

Who is Addison Rae Coaching in NERDS commercial? Chris Pratt (+400)

Will Usher Give a Shoutout to Taylor Swift: Yes (+550)

How Will Gronk Miss Kick of Destiny? Short (+450)

Donald Trump to Mention Taylor Swift on Truth Social on Feb 11: Yes (+300)

Taylor Swift’s Travel from Japan to be Show During the Game: Yes (+400)

First Person Shown Next to Taylor Swift: Donna Kelce (+250)

Taylor Swift to Post a Bet on Chiefs to win Super Bowl on Instagram (+5000)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Chris Jones (+7500)

Chris Jones, with odds of 75/1 for Super Bowl MVP, is an intriguing choice due to his significant impact on defense.

As a key player on the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive line, Jones has the ability to disrupt the opposing offense, especially in high-stakes situations like the Super Bowl.

His knack for applying pressure on quarterbacks and breaking through offensive lines could be crucial in a game that might hinge on defensive prowess.

Additionally, Jones has shown consistency in big moments, which could see him making pivotal plays that sway the game’s outcome.

Given the importance of defense in determining the flow and final result of the game, Jones’ standout performance could very well earn him the MVP title in a scenario where defense overshadows offense.