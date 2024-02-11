In Wisconsin, sports betting is only legal in-person at sportsbooks and casinos. For Wisconsin residents who want to bet on the Super Bowl online, there is a safe alternative. The top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents from Wisconsin with free bets for the 2024 Super Bowl. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash just for signing up before kickoff. Scroll down to learn how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Wisconsin and get free bets for the rematch between the 49ers and the Chiefs.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Wisconsin

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Wisconsin

Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first-ever Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas. The 2024 Super Bowl will kick off on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. Jim Nantz will be joined by Tony Romo in the broadcast booth for the game. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is expected to take the stage between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers and Chiefs are set to do battle in Las Vegas in what should be a closely contested matchup. The oddsmakers have the 49ers as 2.0-point favorites on the spread with -130 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third straight game at +120 odds.

It’s never wise to count out Patrick Mahomes though. In 13 career games as an underdog, Mahomes is 10-3 with a 10-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of any QB with at least 10 starts.

The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring affair in the big game with the total set at just 47.5 points. Both San Francisco and Kansas City ranked among the top three scoring defenses in the NFL during the regular season.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

The 49ers have been the Super Bowl favorites for the better part of the season but dethroning the defending champions isn’t going to be easy. If San Francisco is going to win, the 49ers will likely need to get a big game from running back Christian McCaffrey. A running back hasn’t won the Super Bowl MVP award since 1998 but that could change this weekend. McCaffrey is almost guaranteed to get between 20-25 touches and will be relied upon any time that San Francisco gets close to the end zone. If this turns out to be a low-scoring affair, McCaffrey might be one of the few offensive players with a stat line worthy of taking home the trophy. Bet on Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win the Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.