How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first-ever Super Bowl hosted in Las Vegas. The 2024 Super Bowl will kick off on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET or 4:30 p.m. MST. Jim Nantz will be joined by Tony Romo in the broadcast booth for the game. Meanwhile, eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher is expected to take the stage between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. ET for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Find everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Wisconsin

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

The 49ers and Chiefs are set to do battle in Las Vegas in what should be a closely contested matchup. The oddsmakers have the 49ers as 2.0-point favorites on the spread with -130 odds to win on the moneyline. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be underdogs for the third straight game at +120 odds.

It’s never wise to count out Patrick Mahomes though. In 13 career games as an underdog, Mahomes is 10-3 with a 10-1-1 record against the spread, the best mark of any QB with at least 10 starts.

The oddsmakers are predicting a low-scoring affair in the big game with the total set at just 47.5 points. Both San Francisco and Kansas City ranked among the top three scoring defenses in the NFL during the regular season.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF -130

Total: Under 57.5

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Christian McCaffrey (-210)

MVP: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

Coin Toss: Team that Wins Coin Toss Win the Game? No (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Over 86.5 Seconds

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: Tony Romo to say “Taylor Swift” before Jim Nantz (+100)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Christian McCaffrey (+450)

The 49ers have been the Super Bowl favorites for the better part of the season but dethroning the defending champions isn’t going to be easy. If San Francisco is going to win, the 49ers will likely need to get a big game from running back Christian McCaffrey. A running back hasn’t won the Super Bowl MVP award since 1998 but that could change this weekend. McCaffrey is almost guaranteed to get between 20-25 touches and will be relied upon any time that San Francisco gets close to the end zone. If this turns out to be a low-scoring affair, McCaffrey might be one of the few offensive players with a stat line worthy of taking home the trophy. Bet on Christian McCaffrey (+450) to win the Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline.