After a long season, a champion will finally be crowned on Super Bowl Sunday. Online sports betting is legal in Wyoming. However, top offshore sportsbooks are offering great odds and bonuses compared to the sportsbooks in Wyoming. Additionally, these leading offshore sportsbooks are awarding up to $5,000 in bonus cash if users sign up before Super Bowl LVIII.

Below is information on how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Wyoming and claim free bets through offshore sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Wyoming

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Wyoming

Best Wyoming Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

1. $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 2. $750 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 4. 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now 5. $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+ Claim Now

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This game marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game and feature the team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call. Usher headlines the Apple Music Halftime Show.

With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs would become the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the 49ers have not hoisted the Lombardi trophy since 1995.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs beat the 49ers by a score of 31-20. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite over Kansas City. This means that the 49ers have been favored to win in all 20 of their games. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. The total is set for 47.5. The under has hit in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Touchdown Scorer: Isiah Pacheco (-134)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+235)

Coin Toss: What Will the 49ers Call During Coin Toss? – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots – Black (+150)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage? – Usher video montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Swift Be Shown Live? Over 25.5 Seconds (+200)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+235)

Time and time again, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has proven he can rise to the occasion and win the big game. Since becoming the starting quarterback toward the end of the 2022 season, Purdy is 17-4 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs, with the one postseason loss occurring when he exited the 2023 NFC Championship with a shoulder injury.

Purdy engineered two second-half comebacks against the Packers and Lions to help the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. The biggest key for Purdy is to take care of the ball. If he doesn’t turn the ball over, the 49ers have a great chance to win. If Purdy winds up with two passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in a 49ers win, he could walk away with the MVP.

Bet on Brock Purdy (+235) to win Super Bowl MVP at BetOnline by clicking below.

Super Bowl MVP: Brock Purdy (+235)