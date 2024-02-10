After a long season, a champion will finally be crowned on Super Bowl Sunday. Online sports betting is legal in Wyoming. However, top offshore sportsbooks are offering great odds and bonuses compared to the sportsbooks in Wyoming. Additionally, these leading offshore sportsbooks are awarding up to $5,000 in bonus cash if users sign up before Super Bowl LVIII.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This game marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game and feature the team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn, Jay Feely, and Gene Steratore on the call. Usher headlines the Apple Music Halftime Show.

With a win on Sunday, the Chiefs would become the first team since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Meanwhile, the 49ers have not hoisted the Lombardi trophy since 1995.

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Super Bowl below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

📅 Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

🕙 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

📺 TV Channel: CBS

💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Wyoming

Best Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Super Bowl LVIII is a rematch of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs beat the 49ers by a score of 31-20. San Francisco is a 2-point favorite over Kansas City. This means that the 49ers have been favored to win in all 20 of their games. San Francisco is -130 on the moneyline compared to +110 for the Chiefs. The total is set for 47.5. The under has hit in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Check out the Super Bowl 2024 odds from BetOnline below.

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -130 +110 Point Spread -2 (-110) +2 (-110) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) *All odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: SF -2 (-110)

Moneyline: SF (-130)

Total: Over 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Brock Purdy Over 12.5 Rushing Yards (-130)

Touchdown Scorer: Isiah Pacheco (-134)

MVP: Brock Purdy (+235)

Coin Toss: What Will the 49ers Call During Coin Toss? – Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots – Black (+150)

Halftime Show: What will happen first on stage? – Usher video montage (+200)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Swift Be Shown Live? Over 25.5 Seconds (+200)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Brock Purdy (+235)

Time and time again, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has proven he can rise to the occasion and win the big game. Since becoming the starting quarterback toward the end of the 2022 season, Purdy is 17-4 in the regular season and 4-1 in the playoffs, with the one postseason loss occurring when he exited the 2023 NFC Championship with a shoulder injury.

Purdy engineered two second-half comebacks against the Packers and Lions to help the 49ers advance to the Super Bowl. The biggest key for Purdy is to take care of the ball. If he doesn’t turn the ball over, the 49ers have a great chance to win. If Purdy winds up with two passing touchdowns and 50 rushing yards in a 49ers win, he could walk away with the MVP.

