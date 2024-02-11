How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 Online In Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner and Vegas residents are gearing up to place their wagers on the big game. There are a multitude of options on this year’s betting list, ranging from everything from in-game player props to lines regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s potential postgame antics.

In Vegas, sportsbook apps only work when players are within range of their favorite casino. That means residents of the city will have to head down to one of the local casinos to get their bets in. But with over 67.8 million Americans expected to bet on the big game in 2024, NFL fans should expect some big lines when visiting the betting window and kiosks.

Instead, NFL fans can save some time by signing up for one of the top offshore sportsbooks, which allow members to bet on Super Bowl LVIII online from anywhere in Vegas. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash at industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and more.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas

Best Vegas Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a showdown versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the Star Spangled Banner, while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

The 2024 Super Bowl features yet another shorter betting line, keeping in tune with a trend over recent years.

The 49ers originally opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and not much has changed through the first 10 days of wagering. They have been listed as the Super Bowl favorite for much of the season but will have to get past Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs to accomplish their ultimate goal.

While being favored is a good sign for San Francisco, few players in the NFL excel when being listed as an underdog more than Mahomes. He and his team have been listed as the underdog just 13 times in his career (including playoffs), and he has posted a 10-3 record overall in those contests.

The over/under total for the game is set at 47.5, which seems low for two high-powered offenses. But both teams featured a top-3 scoring defense in 2023, with the Chiefs allowing 16.8 points per game and the 49ers giving up 18.4.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Prop Bets

Betting on exotic props is one of the best ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday. Every year for the Super Bowl, the top online sportsbooks offer a wide range of bets on just about anything that happens during the big game. Sports fans can bet on the national anthem, halftime show, broadcast, postgame show, and more. For Super Bowl 2024, the top sportsbooks have released an exclusive list of Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce props, along with odds for the first celebrity 49ers and Chiefs fans to be shown first.

Find some of the most popular Super Bowl 2024 props below.

Length of Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba McEntire will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” to kick off the action at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. An American country music singer and actress, McEntire has plenty of experience putting on a show in front of a crowd of fans. The top online sportsbooks are predicting that the national anthem will last 90.5 seconds with the over favored at -135.

Check out the Super Bowl national anthem odds from BetOnline below.



Length of National Anthem Odds Play Over 90.5 seconds -135 Under 90.5 seconds -105

Reba McEntire To Omit A Word During National Anthem

In addition to betting on the length of the national anthem, NFL fans can cash in if Reba forgets or omits a word during the national anthem. Top sportsbooks are offering +700 odds for her to omit a word during “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Meanwhile, “No” is being offered at -2000 odds.



Reba McEntire To Omit A Word Odds Play No -2000 Yes +700

What Will Post Malone Wear?

Post Malone will join the pregame festivities by singing “America is Beautiful”. The top sports betting sites are offering odds for Post Malone’s outfit on Super Bowl Sunday. One of the best Post Malone bets centers around the accessories for his outfit. What will Post Malone wear: a tie or a cowboy hat? The cowboy hat is heavily favored at -450 odds while the tie is the underdog at +275 odds.

What Will Post Malone Wear? Odds Play Cowboy Hat -450 Tie +275

When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time on TV?

Taylor Swift has dominated NFL broadcasts when in attendance at Chiefs games this season. Networks have capitalized on Swift’s presence to bring additional viewers to the broadcast and the top online sportsbooks don’t think CBS will waste any time to cut to the pop star during the Super Bowl. Swift to be shown in the first quarter is the clear favorite at -400 odds and the odds get longer as the game goes on. The second quarter is next on the odds board at +400, followed by the third quarter (+800) and fourth quarter (+1000)



When Taylor Swift Be Shown Live For The First Time Odds Play 1st Quarter -400 2nd Quarter +400 3rd Quarter +800 4th Quarter +1000

Super Bowl LVIII Coin Toss

Betting on the Super Bowl coin toss is a great way to get in on the action early, especially for bettors who feel like the Super Bowl is a toss up. This year, BetOnline is offering less juice on coin toss odds than other top competitors. NFL fans can get -105 odds for both heads or tails on the Super Bowl coin toss, allowing them to cash in a bet before the game even kicks off.

Bet Heads Tails Play Moneyline -105 -105

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-114)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

The two quarterbacks are the listed favorites to win the MVP award, as it is an honor that often goes to the player under center for the winning team. But will the storybook season for Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce end with him receiving the Super Bowl’s highest honor?

There is of course off-field intrigue that has surrounded Kelce this season, and he had something of a down-year statistically, at least by his high standards. He had his first sub-1,000 yard season since 2015, and finished with 7 fewer touchdowns than he had the previous year. But he has turned up his production when things have mattered most, as he has amassed 191 yards on 16 catches to go along with 3 touchdowns in Kansas City’s last two playoff games.

He has the fourth-shortest MVP odds of any player at +700, behind both of the quarterbacks and Christian McCaffrey.

Should Kelce be named the game’s most valuable player, he would be the first tight end to do so in Super Bowl history. Five of the past seven MVPs have been quarterbacks, with the other two being wide receivers.