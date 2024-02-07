How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 Online In Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 is around the corner and Vegas residents are gearing up to place their wagers on the big game. There are a multitude of options on this year’s betting list, ranging from everything from in-game player props to lines regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s potential postgame antics.

In Vegas, sportsbook apps only work when players are within range of their favorite casino. That means residents of the city will have to head down to one of the local casinos to get their bets in. But with over 67.8 million Americans expected to bet on the big game in 2024, NFL fans should expect some big lines when visiting the betting window and kiosks.

Instead, NFL fans can save some time by signing up for one of the offshore sportsbooks, which offer better odds, more props, and bigger bonuses for Super Bowl LVIII. New members can claim up to $5,000 in bonus cash at industry-leading sportsbooks like BetOnline, Bovada, and more.

Find out how to bet on Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas and claim free bets for the San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs.

How To Watch Super Bowl 2024: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Super Bowl LVIII will be live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11th, as the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a showdown versus the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Reba McEntire is scheduled to sing the Star Spangled Banner, while eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Usher will perform at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show.

Find everything that you need to know about Super Bowl 2024 below.

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs 📅 Date: Sunday, February 11th, 2024

Sunday, February 11th, 2024 🕙 Time: 6:30 pm ET

6:30 pm ET 🏟 Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada) 🇺🇲 National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire 🎤 Halftime Show: Usher

Usher 📺 TV Channel: CBS

CBS 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 🎲 Odds: SF -2 | KC +2

Best Vegas Sports Betting Offers For Super Bowl 2024

How To Bet On Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas

Click here to claim your Super Bowl 2024 betting offer at BetOnline Sign up using accurate account details Receive a 50% deposit bonus, up to $1,000, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Super Bowl 2024 in Vegas

Super Bowl 2024 Odds, Point Spread, & Total

Bet San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Play Moneyline -120 +110 Point Spread -2 (-106) +2 (-114) Total Points Over 47.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)

The 2024 Super Bowl features yet another shorter betting line, keeping in tune with a trend over recent years.

The 49ers originally opened as a 1.5-point favorite, and not much has changed through the first 10 days of wagering. They have been listed as the Super Bowl favorite for much of the season but will have to get past Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Chiefs to accomplish their ultimate goal.

While being favored is a good sign for San Francisco, few players in the NFL excel when being listed as an underdog more than Mahomes. He and his team have been listed as the underdog just 13 times in his career (including playoffs), and he has posted a 10-3 record overall in those contests.

The over/under total for the game is set at 47.5, which seems low for two high-powered offenses. But both teams featured a top-3 scoring defense in 2023, with the Chiefs allowing 16.8 points per game and the 49ers giving up 18.4.

Super Bowl 2024 Public Betting Percentages

Super Bowl 2024 Expert Picks & Best Prop Bets

Point Spread: KC +2 (-114)

Moneyline: KC +110

Total: Under 47.5 (-110)

Player Props: Patrick Mahomes Over 1.5 Passing TDs (-115)

Touchdown Scorer: Deebo Samuel (+129)

MVP: Travis Kelce (+700)

Coin Toss: Tails (-105)

National Anthem: Will Any Player/Coach Cry? Yes (-120)

Halftime Show: First Song: Yeah! (+240)

Taylor Swift: How Long Will Taylor Be Shown Live? Over 28.5 Seconds (-110)

Super Bowl 2024 MVP Pick: Travis Kelce (+700)

The two quarterbacks are the listed favorites to win the MVP award, as it is an honor that often goes to the player under center for the winning team. But will the storybook season for Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce end with him receiving the Super Bowl’s highest honor?

There is of course off-field intrigue that has surrounded Kelce this season, and he had something of a down-year statistically, at least by his high standards. He had his first sub-1,000 yard season since 2015, and finished with 7 fewer touchdowns than he had the previous year. But he has turned up his production when things have mattered most, as he has amassed 191 yards on 16 catches to go along with 3 touchdowns in Kansas City’s last two playoff games.

He has the fourth-shortest MVP odds of any player at +700, behind both of the quarterbacks and Christian McCaffrey.

Should Kelce be named the game’s most valuable player, he would be the first tight end to do so in Super Bowl history. Five of the past seven MVPs have been quarterbacks, with the other two being wide receivers.