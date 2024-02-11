Placing a wager on props is one of the most fun ways to bet on the Super Bowl. There is a new angle this year with Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance and many sportsbooks are offering odds tied to the pop star. However, Arizona sportsbooks are unable to offer any Taylor Swift prop bets. Instead, Swifties and NFL fans will have to sign up for an offshore sports betting account to bet on Taylor Swift props in Arizona.

Read on to find out how to bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props in Arizona this weekend.

Can You Bet on Taylor Swift Super Bowl Props in Arizona?

Since it is not tied to the box score, legal sportsbooks like FanDuel and DraftKings are unable to accept novelty bets on the Super Bowl, including bets for Taylor Swift, the national anthem, and halftime show.

However, that doesn’t mean football fans in Arizona can’t cash in on their predictions.

Not only do the top offshore sportsbooks accept these types of bets, but they are also giving away up to $5,000 in free bets for users who sign up for Super Bowl 2024.

Fund your account by computer or mobile device by following the easy step-by-step directions below.

Best U.S. Sportsbooks with Taylor Swift Prop Bets

How to Bet on Super Bowl Taylor Swift Props in Arizona

Click here to claim your exclusive Taylor Swift offer from BetOnline.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Receive a 50% bonus on your first deposit, up to $1,000. Place your bets on Taylor Swift Super Bowl props

How to Place a Bet on Taylor Swift for Super Bowl 2024

On the Taylor Swift betting menu, there are currently 88 listings for possible proposition bets. How can those who reside in Arizona get in on the action for Super Bowl 2024? Below is a step-by-step tutorial on the wagering process at BetOnline.

1. Visit BetOnline

Log on to BetOnline by following THIS link. Within the sportsbook, there is a drop down menu which features the listing of sports options. Find the “Football” tab, and click on the “NFL” option.

2. Navigate To Taylor Swift Betting Menu

Next, under the NFL tab, there will be another drop down list for “Super Bowl”. One of the options at the bottom of the list will be “Taylor Swift”, which is the link to follow.

3. Select The Right Prop Bet

Browse the betting menu and find which of the prop bets is most attractive. Be sure to check the value and odds on each selection, as some items have better payouts than others. Make your selection and add it to your betting slip.

4. Enter Betting Amount

What is the wager worth to you? This is the part where you decide how much money to put down.

5. Finalize Your Wager

Double check to make sure that everything regarding the wager is correct, from the selection itself to the potential payout. When everything is set, click on the “Place Bet” icon. A confirmation will be received, and your betting slip will be placed into your account.

What Taylor Swift Prop Bets Can I Bet On For Super Bowl 2024?

The intrigue surrounding Taylor Swift has infiltrated its way into the biggest game of the year, and the offshore sportsbooks are looking to capitalize. Which of the bets on the board are the most interesting?

The list below features some of the more amusing options on the betting menu:

Best Taylor Swift Prop Bets for Super Bowl 2024

Taylor Swift to be shown next to Donna Kelce when first shown on broadcast +250

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to be shown kissing +140

Either team to use “Swift” as an audible during the game +300

Taylor Swift to be shown for over a total of 25.5 seconds during the game -115

Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift on CBS broadcast +900

Taylor Swift to do a heart sign on TV +400

Tony Romo to mention ‘Shake It Off’ as first Taylor Swift song reference +200

Travis Kelce to do heart hands and point to Taylor Swift +900

Taylor Swift to be shown crying if Chiefs lose +600

Taylor Swift to be caught mouthing curse word +300

Taylor Swift to be shown eating a hot dog +300